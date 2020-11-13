 
 

Pharrell Williams Thanks Naomi Campbell for His Ageless Appearance

Pharrell Williams Thanks Naomi Campbell for His Ageless Appearance
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Happy' hitmaker, who has launched a line of skincare products called Humanrace, shares that he gets some tips from the supermodel that helps him maintain his look.

  • Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pharrell Williams has apparently benefited from Naomi Campbell's skincare tips. Having launched a line of skincare products called Humanrace, the "Happy" hitmaker thanked the supermodel for helping him in maintaining his ageless appearance.

The 47-year-old credited the British beauty in an interview for the December issue of Allure magazine. Spilling on the advice, he divulged, " 'As soon as you're done washing your face, you wash it with cold water.' She would always talk to me about never washing my face with the downward strokes of whatever cloth I was using, to always go upward, to go against the gravity."

Pharell went on to spill that his love of skincare began when he was in mid-20s with the help of the women he dated or met professionally. "They'd talk to me about their skin and the things that they'd do," he recalled. "It varied between the different girls and campaigns that they had done and what they felt was integral to their process."

  See also...

In the cover piece, the Grammy winner also explained the motivation behind Humanrace. "We just want to make things better. We want to democratize the experience of achieving wellness. And I'm not trying to be like any other wellness brand out there," he said. "That's what they do. That's what they give. Ours is all based on results and solutions and sensations. We wanted to look at sensations. I mean, we live in a world that needs it."

Pharrell's skincare collection includes a rice powder cleanser, lotus enzyme exfoliant, and a humidifying moisturizer. On what inspired him to come up with the products, the husband of Helen Lasichanh pointed out, "I grew up in humidity." He went on to elaborate, "The way I think about things... I'm an Aries, but I'm also a Cancer rising. Water makes me feel free. Water is very inspiring to me."

Humanrace, which Pharell developed along with longtime dermatologist Dr. Elena Jones, is set to be released on November 25.

You can share this post!

Tinashe's Leaked Nude Pictures Send Fans Into Frenzy

Jeezy Gives Update on Fiancee Jeannie Mai After Her Surgery
Related Posts
Pharrell Williams, Ellen DeGeneres Team Up With Global Citizen to Launch Juneteenth Pledge

Pharrell Williams, Ellen DeGeneres Team Up With Global Citizen to Launch Juneteenth Pledge

Pharrell Williams Opens New Restaurant in South of France

Pharrell Williams Opens New Restaurant in South of France

Pharrell Williams Explains Why the Recognition of Juneteenth as Paid Holiday Is Important for Him

Pharrell Williams Explains Why the Recognition of Juneteenth as Paid Holiday Is Important for Him

Pharrell Williams In Talks to Develop Juneteenth Musical

Pharrell Williams In Talks to Develop Juneteenth Musical

Most Read
King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans
Celebrity

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold Releasing Sex Tape - Here's the Sneak Peek

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold Releasing Sex Tape - Here's the Sneak Peek

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

John Boyega Thought His Career Was Over After He Supported Black Lives Matter

John Boyega Thought His Career Was Over After He Supported Black Lives Matter

Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare

Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare

Jason Momoa Recalls Getting Beaten Up for Being Slightly Different: It Was Gnarly

Jason Momoa Recalls Getting Beaten Up for Being Slightly Different: It Was Gnarly