Jenelle Evans Denies Laughing at Son Kaiser's Pain Prior to Hospitalization

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Teen Mom 2' star shuts down a hater who claims that she ignored her 6-year-old son's pain before taking him to the doctor for an 'infected abscess.'

Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jenelle Evans will not let haters make distorted assumptions about how she treated her son. Finding herself accused by a critic of laughing at son Kaiser's pain prior to his hospitalization due to an "infected abscess," the former "Teen Mom 2" star was quick to slam down such a claim.

On Wednesday, November 11, the 28-year-old initially made use of Instagram to ask fans to pray for her 6-year-old kid. "Please keep Bubba in your thoughts and prayers! He has an infected abscess in his groin that is infecting his lymph nodes. He's been on multiple medications and hopefully this next antibiotic works," she pleaded alongside a photo of her and her boy.

Many of Jenelle's followers and fans sent him well wishes and prayers, but one asked, "how does that happen?" It got another user to reply, "by recording him saying he has a headache and laughing at his pain instead of taking him into the doctor." Refusing to let such a comment slide, the TV personality hit back, "uhm... no Kaiser's been to the doctor for a month now. This is the reason why he's already on his 3rd antibiotic."

Jenelle Evans denied that she was laughing at son Kaiser's pain prior to his hospitalization.

The reality star was not the only one speaking up against the troll. One of her followers came to her defense by firing back, "Don't you just love all these self titled MD's who don't realize they never know the whole story let alone that abscesses can be internal and unless it was bothering the child you'd never know.. I wish people would think before they speak."

The support did not go unnoticed by Jenelle. Agreeing to the fan's statement, the mother of three replied, "I know! This is the first time I'm mentioning it to all of you.. but this problem has been watched for a while now."

Jenelle Evans responded to a supportive comment from her fan.

Kaiser is Jenelle's son with her ex Nathan Griffith. She is also a mom to 11-year-old son Jace whom she shared with ex Andrew Lewis, and 3-year-old daughter Ensley that she has with husband David Eason.