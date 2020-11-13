 
 

Julianne Hough Asks Judge to Avoid Offering Brooks Laich Spousal Support in Divorce Battle

WENN
Celebrity

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer seeks no spousal support from her estranged husband and she expects that the former ice hockey player do the same.

  • Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Julianne Hough is keen to save a little money in her divorce battle by asking a judge not to offer her estranged husband any spousal support.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the actress and dancer's divorce filing includes details of a prenuptial agreement she and Brooks Laich signed before becoming husband and wife. It details what is to be paid in spousal support if the couple splits.

Hough, who has made it clear she is not expecting any spousal support in return, filed for divorce from the former ice hockey star earlier this month (02Nov20), citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple announced their separation a few months ago, stating, "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Despite the split, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich were still hanging out together during the coronavirus lockdown. They were seen celebrating her 32nd birthday together in July and enjoying lunch for two in August.

"The pandemic and time isolating together and apart has forced both of them to do some serious soul searching," a source claimed.

The couple exchanged wedding vows in 2017 after two years of engagement. They have no children together.

