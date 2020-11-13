 
 

Quinton Jackson Files for Divorce From Wife Three Years After Reconciliation

Quinton Jackson Files for Divorce From Wife Three Years After Reconciliation
Instagram
Celebrity

The UFC fighter has called it quits with his wife for the second time, three years after they gave their marriage a second chance following a 2006 separation.

  • Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - UFC fighter and movie action man Quinton "Rampage" Jackson has filed for divorce.

The "A-Team" star made his split from wife Yukie Imoto official last week (ends06Nov20), according to The Blast, citing irreconcilable differences.

Jackson and his wife share two children together, Elijah and Naname, while he is reportedly dad to two kids from previous relationships.

It is not clear if a prenuptial agreement is in place or if the divorce will be amicable.

  See also...

It's not the first time Quinton Jackson called it quits with his wife. The couple previously split in 2006 after a paternity test proved that he had fathered a child with another woman. They, however, got back together again in 2017.

In an interview, the fighter opened up about sacrificing time with his family for his career in MMA. "I gained a lot of fans and made a lot of money but I feel like I lost my family," he said. "I don't see them and I don't know them. My parents are getting older and I'm living in California away from them."

"I have my own family here, my kids and stuff, but I miss my cousins, my parents, my sisters and brothers."

He mused, "I think I would've lived a different life if I would've stayed home in Memphis and worked at the family business. I'd be closer to my family and growing old with them instead of living out at California."

You can share this post!

Julianne Hough Asks Judge to Avoid Offering Brooks Laich Spousal Support in Divorce Battle
Most Read
King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans
Celebrity

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Kate Moss Denies Engagement Rumors Despite Getting a Diamond Ring From Boyfriend

Kate Moss Denies Engagement Rumors Despite Getting a Diamond Ring From Boyfriend

John Boyega Thought His Career Was Over After He Supported Black Lives Matter

John Boyega Thought His Career Was Over After He Supported Black Lives Matter