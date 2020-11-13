Quinton Jackson Files for Divorce From Wife Three Years After Reconciliation

Instagram Celebrity

The UFC fighter has called it quits with his wife for the second time, three years after they gave their marriage a second chance following a 2006 separation.

Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - UFC fighter and movie action man Quinton "Rampage" Jackson has filed for divorce.

The "A-Team" star made his split from wife Yukie Imoto official last week (ends06Nov20), according to The Blast, citing irreconcilable differences.

Jackson and his wife share two children together, Elijah and Naname, while he is reportedly dad to two kids from previous relationships.

It is not clear if a prenuptial agreement is in place or if the divorce will be amicable.

It's not the first time Quinton Jackson called it quits with his wife. The couple previously split in 2006 after a paternity test proved that he had fathered a child with another woman. They, however, got back together again in 2017.

In an interview, the fighter opened up about sacrificing time with his family for his career in MMA. "I gained a lot of fans and made a lot of money but I feel like I lost my family," he said. "I don't see them and I don't know them. My parents are getting older and I'm living in California away from them."

"I have my own family here, my kids and stuff, but I miss my cousins, my parents, my sisters and brothers."

He mused, "I think I would've lived a different life if I would've stayed home in Memphis and worked at the family business. I'd be closer to my family and growing old with them instead of living out at California."