 
 

Nikki Bella Got a Call From Ex-Fiance John Cena After Giving Birth to First Child

Nikki Bella Got a Call From Ex-Fiance John Cena After Giving Birth to First Child
WENN
Celebrity

The wrestling champion apparently reached out to his former fiancee Nikki after she gave birth to her first child with beau Artem Chigvintsev earlier this year.

  • Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Nikki Bella received a sweet call from her ex John Cena after welcoming her first child earlier this year (20).

The former wrestler and reality TV star tells Us Weekly that, despite their split in 2018, she and John will be "tied forever" while confirming the pair have spoken since she became a mum.

Nikki, who welcomed son Matteo over the summer with her fiance, pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev, reveals, "(John and I) had a public relationship on a reality show for six years. All I've ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!"

Following her birth - which came a day before her twin sister Brie also welcomed son Buddy with husband Bryan Danielson - Nikki says John "reached out to Brie and I both."

  See also...

"We haven't had an individual conversation in gosh, I don't know how long, but it was very short and sweet," admits the "Total Bellas" star.

Cena, who split from the star over his decision not to have children, quietly wed his fiancee, tech executive Shay Shariatzadeh, in Florida in October (20).

John Cena was first romantically linked to Shay Shariatzadeh in May 2019. He was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau for more than two years. He later expressed his reluctance to get married again and have children.

However, during his relationship with Nikki Bella, he's willing to reverse his vasectomy but the couple didn't make it to the altar. They broke up less than a month before their planned nuptials.

You can share this post!

Tyga Slapped With Lawsuit Over Unpaid Rent and Property Damage

Jane Fonda Hopes to Inspire More Elderly People to Join Climate Change Campaign
Related Posts
Nikki Bella Hates Fiance Artem Chigvintsev as She's Battling Postpartum Depression

Nikki Bella Hates Fiance Artem Chigvintsev as She's Battling Postpartum Depression

Nikki Bella Left Alone With Newborn Son Without Any Help as Fiance Returns to Work for 'DWTS'

Nikki Bella Left Alone With Newborn Son Without Any Help as Fiance Returns to Work for 'DWTS'

Nikki Bella Refused C-Section During Difficult Childbirth

Nikki Bella Refused C-Section During Difficult Childbirth

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Secret Marriage Speculation Is Just 'GMA' Flub

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Secret Marriage Speculation Is Just 'GMA' Flub

Most Read
King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans
Celebrity

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold Releasing Sex Tape - Here's the Sneak Peek

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold Releasing Sex Tape - Here's the Sneak Peek

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

John Boyega Thought His Career Was Over After He Supported Black Lives Matter

John Boyega Thought His Career Was Over After He Supported Black Lives Matter

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare

Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare