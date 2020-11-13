Nikki Bella Got a Call From Ex-Fiance John Cena After Giving Birth to First Child

WENN Celebrity

The wrestling champion apparently reached out to his former fiancee Nikki after she gave birth to her first child with beau Artem Chigvintsev earlier this year.

AceShowbiz - Nikki Bella received a sweet call from her ex John Cena after welcoming her first child earlier this year (20).

The former wrestler and reality TV star tells Us Weekly that, despite their split in 2018, she and John will be "tied forever" while confirming the pair have spoken since she became a mum.

Nikki, who welcomed son Matteo over the summer with her fiance, pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev, reveals, "(John and I) had a public relationship on a reality show for six years. All I've ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!"

Following her birth - which came a day before her twin sister Brie also welcomed son Buddy with husband Bryan Danielson - Nikki says John "reached out to Brie and I both."

"We haven't had an individual conversation in gosh, I don't know how long, but it was very short and sweet," admits the "Total Bellas" star.

Cena, who split from the star over his decision not to have children, quietly wed his fiancee, tech executive Shay Shariatzadeh, in Florida in October (20).

John Cena was first romantically linked to Shay Shariatzadeh in May 2019. He was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau for more than two years. He later expressed his reluctance to get married again and have children.

However, during his relationship with Nikki Bella, he's willing to reverse his vasectomy but the couple didn't make it to the altar. They broke up less than a month before their planned nuptials.