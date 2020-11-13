Carly Pearce 'Completely Mangled' Following Halloween Accident

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Every Little Thing' singer reveals she got 'a bunch of stitches' in her mouth after accidentally knocking her teeth out in an accident late last month.

AceShowbiz - Carly Pearce had an "intense 10 days" in the run-up to the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (11Nov20) - after knocking her teeth out in an accident on Halloween (31Oct20).

The country singer reflected on the difficult period during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, as she told the outlet that her duet partner Lee Brice's coronavirus diagnosis was just one in a string of problems.

"It's been an intense 10 days, I'll tell you," Carly, who performed with Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley standing in for Brice in a pre-recorded segment ahead of the ceremony, sighed. "Right before all of that happened I had an accident. I fell on Halloween and had a bunch of stitches in my mouth, knocked my two front teeth out, was, like, completely mangled."

But she was determined that the accident wouldn't prevent her from attending the star-studded awards ceremony - which was held in a socially distant manner amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"So this makes it all worth it," she smiled. "I was kind of embarrassed to be here with my face and so it's just awesome."

It was good that Carly and Kelley were able to pre-record their performance as Lady Antebellum ended up having to pull out of the awards ceremony entirely due to coronavirus exposure.

However, Carly has been keeping in touch with both Charles and Lee, and told Entertainment Tonight that they're both "doing good."

Unlike many televised awards shows this year, the CMA Awards were held with an audience despite pandemic. CMA chief executive officer Sarah Trahern insisted, "Although the show will feel a bit more intimate this year, we look forward to hosting our nominated artists and their guests as we celebrate the best of country music in a fully safe and physically distant environment. It will be an honor to bring the biggest country stars in the world together - in one room - for the first time this year."