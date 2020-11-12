Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare

WENN/Frederic Kern Celebrity

Los Angeles fire crews responded to reports of smoke coming from the multi-level property of the 'Equalizer 2' actor in Beverly Park Circle on Wednesday night, November 11.

AceShowbiz - An emergency situation just occurred at Denzel Washington's Beverly Crest home in Los Angeles. On Wednesday night, November 11, fire crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a property that is listed as belonging to the two-time Oscar-winning actor.

Authorities told CBSLA that smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the four-story mansion in the first block of Beverly Park Circle. However, the situation didn't look serious as there were no flames visible. Live footage gave a look at aerial view of the property, which showed no signs of danger, while vehicles of first responders could be seen gathering just outside the building.

Both Los Angeles and Beverly Hills fire departments responded to the reports. Thirty-eight Los Angeles firefighters along with one Beverly Hills crew were said to be searching for possible fire in the walls of the 29,000-square-foot home with thermal imaging cameras.

"The investigation is largely focused on one of several furnaces in the home that may have been recently serviced," the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement regarding the incident. All occupants of the home were safely evacuated, according to LAFD, and no injuries have been reported.

It was not immediately clear if Denzel lives at the home or was inside the property when then incident happened. Alan Neirob, a representative for the 65-year-old actor, confirmed, "There is no fire and everyone is OK and safe."

Meanwhile, fans have expressed their relief that the situation didn't turn out serious. "Denzel is a awesome dude glad this wasn't too serious," one tweeted in response to the news. Another commented, "Looks like it's ok."

Denzel was last seen starring in "The Equalizer 2", in which he reprised his role as Robert McCall. He produced Netflix's upcoming movie "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" starring Viola Davis, which also became late actor Chadwick Boseman's final film.