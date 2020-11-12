 
 

'Bachelor' Alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes Filled With Gratitude After Missing Brother Found 'Alive'

'Bachelor' Alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes Filled With Gratitude After Missing Brother Found 'Alive'
Instagram
Celebrity

The former contestant on the dating competition show previously shared on social media that her brother Haydn Kamenicky went missing, noting that he was last seen in Fredericksburg, VA.

  • Nov 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Caelynn Miller-Keyes can now breathe a sigh of relief. Hours after pleading on social media for assistance in finding her brother Haydyn Kamenicky who had gone missing for 24 hours, "The Bachelor" alum expressed her gratitude that he has since been found "alive."

The model's sister Arianna Miller-Keyes was the first to share the happy news. Making use of Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 11, she announced, "UPDATE: he has been found alive. The details are still unclear. Thank you so, so much for everyone's thoughts and prayers. Thank you for sharing and helping us bring him home."

Arianna Miller-Keyes' IG Story

Arianna Miller-Keyes announced that her brother Haydyn Kamenicky was found alive.

Caelynn later turned to her Twitter account to extend her own appreciation for the delightful outcome. Letting her fans and followers know that she and her family managed to find Haydn, she wrote on the microblogging site, "We found Haydn. Thank you everyone for your help and for your prayers."

Caelynn Miller-Keyes' Tweet

Caelynn Miller-Keyes extended her gratitude after her brother Haydyn Kamenicky was found alive.

  See also...

The reality star's post was quickly welcomed with positive feedback. A fellow user replied, "Hope he's safe & OK. Sending love to him & your whole family." Another one commented, "Sending lots of love to you and ur family. From our family to yours." A third shared her joy as stating, "Thank goodness!! I was concerned when I saw your post! Glad that he's ok!!"

Hours earlier, Caelynn made use of her accounts in an attempt to find her missing brother. Posting photos of him, the former "Bachelor in Paradise" contestant shared, "My brother is missing and we need help finding him. He was last seen yesterday morning in Fredericksburg, VA. Please contact me or the Fredericksburg police, 540-658-4450 if you know anything."

"He drives a 1998 red Dodge Durango and the license plate is XGB2103," the 25-year-old offered further details in following tweets. "I realized I forgot to include his name. His name is Haydn Kamenicky. Please call if you know anything."

Caelynn Miller-Keyes' Tweet

Caelynn Miller-Keyes pleaded for help to find her missing brother Haydyn Kamenicky.

Caelynn received national recognition after making an appearance on Colton Underwood's season of "The Bachelor" in 2019. She is now dating Dean Unglert whom she met in season 6 of "Bachelor in Paradise".

You can share this post!

Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch Defends Herself Amid Donald Trump Backlash

Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare
Most Read
King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans
Celebrity

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Kate Moss Denies Engagement Rumors Despite Getting a Diamond Ring From Boyfriend

Kate Moss Denies Engagement Rumors Despite Getting a Diamond Ring From Boyfriend

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend