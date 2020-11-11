Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

Footwear Celebrity

The 'WAP' hitmaker sports ten hands in different positions while wearing a stunning Georges Hobeika dress in a glamorous photo shoot for her new sneaker collection.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B paid homage to Hindu goddess Durga in a new photo to promote her Reebook collaboration. The 28-year-old rapper channeled the goddess of war, strength and protection, who is depicted as a warrior woman with eight hands, in one of promo photos for her new sneaker collection.

In the photo taken for Footwear News, the Bronx femcee sports ten hands in different positions while holding a red shoe. She glams up in a gorgeous red Georges Hobeika dress with a bustier top and puffy tiered frock.

In another image, she wears the same dress while stretching her two arms to hold a pair of sneakers, flashing her tattoos on her inner arms. She sports bright pink eyeshadow and maroon lipstick, with long red nails. She accessorizes with some bracelets and Justdes diamond earrings.

In other images from the glamorous photo shoot, Cardi trades the red dress for an all-black look. She wears a Christian Siriano long-sleeve gown with a matching hat. A full shot of her in the dress shows the frock extending into long hair where a white sneaker sits on.

"Loving all over my @footwearnews cover!" the mother of one gushed about her photo shoot for the magazine's cover of its November edition. She added in a caption of her Instagram post, "So excited for my sneaker drop this Friday November 13th! Hope you guys love it!"

In an interview with the publication, Cardi talked about her never-ending ambition for success. "I can go to sleep with the number one record, but I'm going to sleep and thinking, 'I need my other album to go No. 1,' " she shared. "My sneaker sold out so fast; I need my next sneaker to sell out. I always wonder if I'm going to be satisfied."

She also revealed that one of her new sneaker designs, the Club C Cardi, was inspired by a dystopian world, taking cues from her own fashion moments. "To me the perfect shoe is style and fashion, you know what I'm saying. I love comfortability but to me fashion is not always comfortable," she added. "My [Reebok] shoe is comfortable but say I want to come out with 7-inch platform sneakers and if it's fashion, I'm going to put it out."

The Cardi B x Reebok footwear collection will become available on November 13. She recently teased the collection with an epic unboxing video posted on her Instagram page.