'DWTS' Star Nelly Supports Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Amid Bullying Claims

Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Nelly has come to Carrie Ann Inaba's defense amid bullying claims. The "Hot in Herre" rapper stood up for "Dancing with the Stars" judge after she landed in hot water because of the harsh criticism she directed at Kaitlyn Bristowe and her partner Artem Chigvintsev.

The 46-year-old expressed his support for the judge when speaking to TooFab during a night out in Los Angeles. "She's just doing her job. Carrie Ann's sweet. Yo, she's so dope. Carrie Ann is an ex Fly Girl. You can never be mad at an ex Fly Girl. You know what I'm saying? Nah, they gotta leave my girl alone," he weighed in on the controversy.

"I just want to win at the end of the day so I know it's a competition, but it's never nothing personal. She's so sweet. All of the judges is dope," the MC continued. "I mean you know it's a competition, so you upset about what you thinking, but it's not personal. Carrie Ann is dope. All of them is dope. You know what I mean? Nah it's cool, she's sweet."

Before Nelly jumped to her defense, Carrie was accused of being too tough on "The Bachelorette" alum Kaitlyn and her dancing partner. Many speculated that her harshness came from the fact that she and Artem dated for almost three years in the past. The 52-year-old and the Russian dancer called it quits in 2009.

Carrie herself has responded to the backlash. In an interview after the Monday, November 9 episode of the dancing competition show, she told the press, "I think it's hysterical. You know what I love though? This is what I love about 'The Bachelor' fans and 'Bachelorette' fans. They can create a story around it!"

"It's weird because I totally understood what they were doing," the TV personality further shared. "They're like, there's jealousy there and there's this and that because that's what the 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' is all about, right? It's about creating stories about everybody."

Carrie then stressed that she had nothing but love for her ex-boyfriend post-split. "Look, I love Artem, I respect him, I love him and Nikki Bella together. I love that they just had their little baby Matteo. We've had Nikki on 'The Talk', I'm a huge fan. There's nothing but love and I thought it was hysterical. So none of it bothers me," she stressed.

Emphasizing that she is against "bullying," the dancer and choreographer further warned, "I will not stand for bullying of me or anyone. I will not. We've had enough of it in our country. I'm sick of it. I'm never gonna stand for that, I'm never gonna support it. But I am OK with passion and I am OK with discussion."