Jason Momoa Recalls Getting Beaten Up for Being Slightly Different: It Was Gnarly

In a new magazine interview, the 'Aquaman' star additionally discloses that his family was 'starving' and 'completely in debt' after his character was killed off in season 1 of 'Game of Thrones'.

Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa has experienced a fair share of bullying growing up. Looking back at his childhood as a mixed-race kid in an Iowa elementary school, the leading man of "Aquaman" opened up about his "gnarly" ordeals that involved him getting beaten up for being "slightly different."

Speaking to InStyle for the magazine's December issue, the 41-year-old claimed that his biracial background made him an easy target for bullies. "I got beat up a lot," he confessed. "Just for being slightly different, it was gnarly. I mean, I wore Birkenstocks in middle school, and it was like, 'You are a freak!' " In the chat, he admitted, "I'm definitely a product of two very opposite worlds."

Elsewhere in the interview, the husband of Lisa Bonet additionally revealed his financial struggles after his character Khal Drogo was killed off in season 1 of "Game of Thrones". He shared, "I mean, we were starving after 'Game of Thrones'. I couldn't get work. It's very challenging when you have babies and you're completely in debt."

Fortunately, things began to improve for Jason and his family when he landed the role of Arthur Curry a.k.a. Aquaman in "Justice League" back in 2016. Two years later, he reprised his role in "Aquaman", which went on to gross $1.1 billion worldwide. Despite his struggles in landing roles early in his career, he now has Apple TV+'s "See" and Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" among his projects.

During the interview, Jason admitted he was left in disbelief at how far he has accomplished when he watched "Dune" trailer for the first time. "It was 'Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem,' and I'm just like, 'Oh my god. I can't believe my name was with those names.' I feel like I'm still a kid, freaking out," he shared.

Movies aside, the father of two also talked about why he loves to wear pink. "Pink is just a beautiful color," he pointed out. "And I'm pretty secure in my masculinity. I don’t really give a s**t what anyone thinks."