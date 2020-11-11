'The Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Kicks Off Her Love Journey

ABC TV

The episode also sees Clare Crawley and her new fiancee Dale Moss joining host Chris Harrison on a stage following her early exit as Chris addresses Bachelor Nation's questions.

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelorette" returns with a new episode on Tuesday, November 10. The new episode featured new leading lady Tayshia Adams, who took over the role from Clare Crawley, kicking off her journey of finding love on the ABC dating competition show.

When she first met the 16 remaining guys, she gave everyone hugs. The men were shocked and excited, especially Ben who said that she was beautiful. Tayshia then told them that she wanted to find love and Ivan was excited and wanted to get to know her better.

However, the excitement quickly shifted when a limo pulled up with more men inside the car. The other men were initially not happy but later they were determined to bring their A-game to get Tayshia's love by the end of the season. Meanwhile, the men coming out of the limo included Spencer, Kenny, Montel, Peter and Noah.

Spencer moved fast as he took Tayshia's hand to speak to her privately, much to Brendan's annoyance. Later when the time of first impression rose arrived, Tayshia brought Spencer to a quiet place to present him with the rose. She told him that she wanted to keep him around and get to know him better. They then kissed.

When they came back to the room with the other men, host Chris Harrison revealed that it was time for Tayshia to choose who were eliminated that night. However, Tayshia told the men that she decided to cancel the rose ceremony and let them continue their journeys. The men loved it and they had a great night together.

Later in the episode, Clare and her new fiancee Dale Moss joined Chris on a stage as they discussed their whirlwind engagement. During the show, Chris addressed Bachelor Nation's questions including whether or not they contacted each other before coming to "The Bachelorette". They said no with Clare saying that it hurt her to see people questioning their love. When asked about their next plan, Clare said that they were just excited to start their life together.

Back to Tayshia, she had a pool group date with Blake, Riley, Zac, Jordan, Noah, Peter, Kenny, Jay, Eazy and Spencer. Chris broke the men up into two teams with the winning team getting to spend some time with Tayshia. Spencer was too excited to the point he injured himself. Eventually, blue team won.