Rob Kardashian Celebrates 'Baby Girl' Dream's 4th Birthday With Sweet Tributes

Dream's famous grandmother Kris Jenner also takes to her own Instagram page to pay tribute to her, writing, 'Happy Birthday to my beautiful sweet kind smart amazing funny birthday girl!'

  • Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Happy 4th birthday to Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian! To celebrate the little girl's milestone, his famous dad took to his Instagram account to gush over his baby girl in sweet birthday shout-outs.

The first picture that Rob shared on the photo-sharing platform featured Dream donning a purple dress and a unicorn headband. While holding a dog plushie, the birthday girl could be seen flashing her smile at the camera. "Happy Birthday to my baby girl!! I am so Proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank You for bringing so much Happiness to my Life :) Daddy Loves You," so Rob wrote alongside the photo.

In a separate post, the Arthur George Socks owner shared another adorable snap of his daughter, whom she shares with ex-fiancee Blac Chyna. Meanwhile, one other post featured a picture of Dream enjoying her time in a pool. "Happy Birthday my baby!!!! 4 years olddddd woohoo!!" Rob captioned it.

Dream's famous aunty Khloe Kardashian also didn't miss the opportunity to send a well wish for her. Taking to the comment section, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star gushed, "She is the most beautiful and precious angel in the entire world!" She also praised Rob, saying, "And you are one of the most magical and loving fathers anybody could ever ask for! Dad is so proud of you!" Meanwhile, Khloe's baby daddy Tristan Thompson left several heart emojis in a comment.

The little girl's grandmother Kris Jenner also chimed in, "She is a DREAM." The self-proclaimed momager then took to her own page to pay tribute to Dream on her birthday. "Happy Birthday to my beautiful sweet kind smart amazing funny birthday girl!!!!" Kris wrote in the caption alongside several pictures of Dream.

"I love you Dream girl and I couldn't be more proud of you and I so enjoy watching you grow up. We are so blessed to have you in our big amazing wonderful family and that God chose me to be your Grandmother !!! I love you so much my precious girl Lovey," she added.

Prior to this, Kris praised Rob's parenting skills while offering a rare update on her son during an interview with Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean. "He's so good. He is so good. He's really great," Kris spilled in the Tuesday, November 3 episode of "Pretty Messed Up" podcast after Cheryl asked how Rob was doing. "His daughter Dream is great and he's so in love with that kid. He's such a great dad," she claimed.

