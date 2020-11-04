 
 

Kris Jenner Gushes Over Rob Kardashian's Parenting Skills in Rare Update

The self-proclaimed momager gives fans an update about the youngest Kardashian sibling, who recently made a rare appearance on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' after staying low-key for the past few years.

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner is showering Rob Kardashian with praises for what he has done as a father. When offering a rare update on her son during an interview with Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" matriarch could not help but gush over how the youngest of the Kardashian siblings handled parenthood.

"He's so good. He is so good. He's really great," Kris spilled in Tuesday, November 3 episode of "Pretty Messed Up" podcast after Cheryl asked how Rob was doing. She went on to rave over his parenting skills. "His daughter Dream is great and he's so in love with that kid. He's such a great dad," she claimed.


"You never know, you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids, and you just don't know how somebody's going to be as a parent but he's just… wow," the momager further expressed her amazement. "Just really is amazing."

Kris' commendation was met with agreement from Cheryl's side. Recalling the time she teamed up with the 33-year-old TV personality on season 13 of "Dancing with the Stars", the pro-dancer described him as someone who has always been a caretaker. She added, "I was his teacher but he always made sure I was OK. He's a very sweet soul that guy."

During the chat, Kris also shared her thoughts on Rob and Cheryl's "Fly Me to the Moon" dance number that he dedicated to his late father Robert Kardashian. "Every time I hear the Frank Sinatra song, I cry," she confessed. "Every time it comes up on the radio, it takes me back to that moment in the ballroom when you guys were dancing to that song and I'll never forget the joy that I felt. Here's my kid, out there dancing and nailing it in front of what - 20 million people?"

Rob, who is currently co-parenting with his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna, has been staying low-key for the past few years. Still, he made a return to "KUWTK" in an October episode of the hit reality series to celebrate the 40th birthday of his older sister Kim Kardashian.

