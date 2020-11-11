Beyonce Creating Content for Peloton Workout Classes

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Black Is King' star has signed a deal with the interactive fitness platform to help curate content for their workout classes that include yoga and meditation.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce is giving exercise enthusiasts a motivational boost by creating a series of workout classes with officials at interactive fitness platform Peloton.

The "Halo" hitmaker has signed a multi-year partnership to help curate content for indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga, and meditation - all disciplines important to the superstar.

Peloton users will be able to access the themed sweat sessions via the company's app, through which fans can select specific music or artists to work out to.

According to company representatives, the deal with Beyonce couldn't be more fitting as she is already the most requested artist by the app's global community, which boasts more than 3.6 million members.

The news is designed to commemorate the annual autumn Homecoming season for students at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), which celebrates tradition and legacy.

In addition to the class curation, Beyonce and Peloton bosses are gifting two-year app memberships to students at 10 HBCUs.

"Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys," Beyonce shares in a statement.

"I've been a Peloton member for several years, and I'm excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I'm proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens."

Peloton's Head of Music, Gwen Bethel Riley, adds, "Beyonce's commitment to empowerment and artistic expression is an inspiration to the entire Peloton community."

"It is a privilege to be able to work closely with her and her extraordinary team to broaden access to our platform and collaborate on incredible offerings we think our Members will love."

The Peloton partnership is Beyonce's latest venture in the fitness world - she also boasts her own Ivy Park athleisure line with Adidas, dropping her second collection last month (Oct20), while she will release a new black colourway next week (19Nov20).