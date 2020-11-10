Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Instagram Celebrity

The restaurant owner has reportedly been traveling from New York to Atlanta to see Kenya and their daughter Brooklyn, and sharing bed with the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star.

AceShowbiz - Kenya Moore and Marc Daly's relationship is reportedly heading into the right direction, more than a year after she announced their split. The couple is said to be back together as they have been spending more time together after quarantining separately during the COVID-19 lockdown earlier this year.

According to MTO News, the restaurant owner, who has to run his business in New York, has been traveling to Atlanta to see Kenya and their daughter Brooklyn. And even better than that, he has allegedly been sharing bed with the reality TV star.

Kenya herself has been sharing some pictures of her husband Marc spending some quality time with their daughter Brooklyn. In one snap, the 49-year-old was lying in bed under a white blanket while the toddler was touching his face.

Kenya announced in October 2019 that he and Marc separated amid rumors of his "multiple affairs," after two years of marriage. A month later, however, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star expressed hope for a reconciliation, telling Us Weekly that she loved Marc and "things could get back on track."

Later in May of this year, the Bravo personality admitted that she's considering to have another child with her estranged husband. "It's a conversation that we're still trying to figure out, honestly," she shared. "But I really feel, more and more, that I do [want to]. Time is ticking, and I want them to be close in age and it's a sensitive subject."

Kenya also gave an update on their relationship during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live", saying that she and Marc went to therapy and that they've been getting along better. "He wants to work on the marriage. He wants to be a better person... I think when you're married, you have to try everything to stay together. And if you exhaust everything, then you'll have your answer at the end of the day," she opened up.

Adding that Marc was "a changed person," the former beauty queen went on to say, "Yes... We're actually getting along better than we've got along shortly after we got married. It's just been no arguments, no real fights or disagreements. He's been really sweet and caring and thoughtful. It's like, 'Wow! This is the man I married!' "