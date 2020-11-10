 
 

Phil Collins' Ex Claims He 'Stopped Showering' for Nearly a Year

WENN/Johnny Louis
In new court documents, Orianne Cevey alleges that the 'In the Air Tonight' singer, who shares teenage sons Nicholas and Matthew with her, has become 'incapable of having sex.'

  • Nov 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Phil Collins' legal drama with ex-wife Orianne Cevey continues to get even nastier. In a new court filing which was obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, November 9, Orianne insisted that she deserves half of their Florida mansion. She also accused the star of bad hygiene.

She claimed that Phil "stopped showering" and "brushing his teeth" for nearly a year. Orianne went on to say in the filing that he became addicted to anti-depressants and that he "became emotionally and verbally abusive."

"Philip's stench became so pervasive that he became a hermit, refusing to interact personally with any people. As a result, Orianne had no choice, but to distance herself from him," the filing read. In the court documents, Orianne also claimed that Phil, who shares teenage sons Nicholas and Matthew with Orianne, became "incapable of having sex" and that he "refused to provide emotional support, love or care for his children or Orianne."

She also said that by 2019, Phil "became increasingly depressed, withdrawn, abusive and following an operation on his back, increasingly addicted to antidepressants and painkillers." Additionally, she accused the singer of being "emotionally and verbally abusive towards Orianne and often ignored the needs of his children."

Phil's lawyers quickly denied the claims which they called "immaterial and impertinent" to the case. His legal team also accused Orianne of "extortion" with her allegations. "They are scandalous, scurrilous, unethical and, for the most part, patently false or grossly exaggerated," Phill's attorneys responded. "These false and scandalous allegations are again included only so that they can be delivered by defendants to the media to try to damage Phil Collins' reputation in an effort to extort money."

A friend of his also defended the star, saying to Page Six, "The man has a serious neurological problem that requires him to take daily medication and this means he does fall sometimes on stage." The friend added, "He's currently in the U.K. in rehearsals with Genesis. If he was in that much of a state, he would not be able to function."

Orianne and Phil got married in 1999 before they split in 2008. She then married Charles Mejati only to get back together with Phil in 2015. The former couple, however, split this July as Orianne secretly wed new husband Thomas Bates in August.

