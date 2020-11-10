 
 

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

Though Tip has denied his post is in reference to the recent shooting of the late Chicago rapper, Waka Flocka Flame also calls out the 'T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle' star for his hypocritical message.

  • Nov 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - T.I. has landed in yet another controversy after weighing in on street violence in Atlanta following King Von's death. Though he has clarified that his post was not in reference to the recent shooting of the Chicago-born rapper, backlash was still overflowing at his direction, including from fellow hip-hop star 50 Cent.

Warning Tip of potential danger that he's bringing upon himself with his words, Fiddy posted on his Instagram page along with a screenshot of response from Von's sister Kayla, "A @troubleman31 you gotta chill, you bugging for saying anything."

"They got casualties this is real s**t, i don't know what you was thinking but re think it now," the "In da Club" hitmaker urged T.I. to correct his statement, adding, "They are hurting, they love that boy he was a way out. I bet you don't even realize they will kill you for what you just said. what hood you from again? come on now it's quiet time."

Also seemingly responding to T.I.'s post was Waka Flocka Flame. Without naming names, the "No Hands" spitter suggested Tip was hypocritical with his message. "I don't even know how to put this, ay look, never talk down on people when you once was the person you talking down on," he said in an Instagram video. "I don't give a f**k what the scenario is. Ever. And I'm talking about guys that come from the streets, not n***as that say they did."

Waka claimed that he would never disrespect fellow rappers like that, "Bruh, I don't care how far I get in life, bruh, I would never look down on anybody in the streets or anything they ever do in the streets because I understand the laws and lifestyle that come with it and when you understand that, a lot of things you not supposed to talk about. You not. Just saying. And some people call 'it ain't growth. It ain't this.' N***as know what they signed up for."

He also liked a post in which someone dissed T.I., "Shumody tell @troubleman31 n***a if you was a street n***a like you claimed to be you would know it ain't no when, where or why on beef d**k head."

  See also...

T.I. previously called for peace in his city with his Instagram post which read, "Atlanta is a beautiful progressive city filled with black excellence. We uplift each other & win together. Stop coming here to kill each other. That s**t is played out." He added in the caption, "Handle YOUR beefs in YOUR city. Thx in advance."

While he didn't mention a name, given the timing of the post many believe that he was addressing Von's death. He, however, denied it, replying to a fan's comment, "U assuming I'm speaking on bruh. I ain't named na'an name. That's a reach."

That didn't stop Von's sister Kayla from clapping back though as she posted on her Instagram Stories, "Wasn't u just out the other night wit other b***hes at copper cove." Accusing Tip of cheating, she continued, "I stay seeing u cheating mind your of business."

Kayla added in a separate post, "And theses r FACTS! But The energy he alway(s) putting in ppl business need to be the same energy he need to make it right wit his daughter!!!!! Now Wea is my brother @50cent get on his A**!"

T.I. then clarified in a new post, "I don't speak ill of my allies. My last post had nothing to do with King Von. Y'all grossly mistaken, I have no motive or intention to do harm or malice to cats I'm cool wit. My family's hearts goes out to them & I've experienced this to the people I his life that matter most in this situation. That's all I'm concerned with." Taking a jab at the critics, he added in the caption, "But I know IG ain't da place for understanding & miserable people love to keep up."

You can share this post!

'BiP' Alum Derek Peth Announces Engagement to Model Saffron Vadher

Phil Collins' Ex Claims He 'Stopped Showering' for Nearly a Year
Related Posts
50 Cent Believes Denise Bidot Is 'Dumped' by Lil Wayne Amid Breakup Reports

50 Cent Believes Denise Bidot Is 'Dumped' by Lil Wayne Amid Breakup Reports

50 Cent Compares Lil Nas X to Young Buck's Alleged Trans Lover Over Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume

50 Cent Compares Lil Nas X to Young Buck's Alleged Trans Lover Over Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

50 Cent No Longer Endorsing Donald Trump After Getting Called Out by Chelsea Handler

50 Cent No Longer Endorsing Donald Trump After Getting Called Out by Chelsea Handler

Most Read
Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing
Celebrity

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

12 Best Celebrities' Take on Other Stars for Halloween

12 Best Celebrities' Take on Other Stars for Halloween

Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

Mariah Carey Celebrates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at 'Club Quarantine'

Mariah Carey Celebrates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at 'Club Quarantine'

Chrishell Stause Shuts Down Affair Rumors With 'DWTS' Partner Gleb Savchenko Following His Split

Chrishell Stause Shuts Down Affair Rumors With 'DWTS' Partner Gleb Savchenko Following His Split

NBA Star Paul George Clowned Over Engagement to GF Daniel Rajic After Paternity Drama

NBA Star Paul George Clowned Over Engagement to GF Daniel Rajic After Paternity Drama

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win