Kristen Stewart Is Mackenzie Davis' Secret Girlfriend in Trailer for Gay Rom-Com 'Happiest Season'

The 'Charlie's Angels' star plays a young lesbian who travels to her girlfriend's family home for Christmas only to have her sexuality be hidden from the conservative parents.

Nov 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kristen Stewart is redefining holiday rom-com in Hulu's upcoming movie "Happiest Season". Ahead of the jolliest season of the year, the first trailer for the Christmas film has been released for viewing pleasure, centering on a young lesbian couple played by the "Twilight Saga" actress and Mackenzie Davis ("Blade Runner 2049").

For the Yuletide, Abby (Stewart) and Harper (Davis) are traveling to the latter's family home. But Abby's excitement is soon spoiled after Harper informs her that she is yet to come out as lesbian to her conservative family.

Hilarity ensues as the pair try to hide their relationship as well as their sexuality from Harper's family, while Abby's flamboyant friend John (Dan Levy) comes to the "rescue" by joining the family's Christmas celebration and introduces himself as Abby's "ex-boyfriend."

Planning to propose to Harper at her family's annual Christmas dinner, Abby begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. "This is why I avoid Christmas. It brings out the worst in everything," Abby says in the video, though John later reassures her, "Everybody's story is different. Just because Harper isn't ready doesn't mean she doesn't love you."

According to the film's description, "Happiest Season" is billed as "a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas."

Clea DuVall, who directed and wrote the script, said earlier this year that she wrote the story from her "own place of truth" as a queer woman, which the cast felt added authenticity to the story.

Stewart, who is openly bisexual, said of the LBGT romance, "I grew up watching and loving conventional movies like this. Seeing [marginalized] people loving each other in the middle of something that's so standardized was really exhilarating and freeing." She added, "There's a lack of confusion and generalization Clea brings [as a queer woman]. I want people to see that two girls in love is just so fun."

Also starring Victor Garber, Mary Steenburgen, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Mary Holland among others, "Happiest Season" will be available on Hulu starting November 25.