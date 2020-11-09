Keira Knightley Claims Modelling and Prostitution as Jobs Women Can Earn More Than Men

WENN/Lia Toby Celebrity

When discussing her new film 'Misbehaviour', the Academy Award-nominated actress shares her thoughts about the 'complexity of being a woman in the modern age.'

AceShowbiz - Keira Knightley insists prostitution is the only job where women earn more than men.

The British star opens up to Australia's Stellar magazine about the "complexity of being a woman in the modern age" as she discusses her new film Misbehaviour, set in the beauty pageant world.

Speaking about how she relates to the real-life activists portrayed in the film, who protested during the live TV broadcast of the 1970 Miss World contest, Keira says: "I read the script and I naturally totally agreed with the second-wave feminists (protesting) and yet I've made most of my money as a model (for Chanel)."

"I go on red carpets where you're given marks out of 10 and you have cameras up and down your body. I think that's the complexity of being a woman in the modern age," explains the mum-of-two.

"Still the number one career in the world - the only one - where a woman can earn more than a man is modelling. Or prostitution."

Keira goes on to insist that the importance of looks forms "the world we still live in today".

Back in 2019, the actress revealed that being a mom made her think that she didn't want to do nude scenes anymore. The Oscar-nominated actress revealed that now she has a no-nudity clause in her contract and is proud that she has 'total control' of every sex scene she appears in. "I have been comfortable earlier with more nudity than I am now. I have had a kid, I am in my thirties, I am very happy with my body. But I don't feel I need to get it out that much any more," Keira shared at the time.