 
 

Darius Rucker Talks Struggles as Black Country Singer: I'm Still Trying to Get on the Radio

Darius Rucker Talks Struggles as Black Country Singer: I'm Still Trying to Get on the Radio
WENN/Judy Eddy
Music

Despite being more than 30 years into his career, the former Hootie and The Blowfish frontman reveals that he still feels like starting over every time he puts out a single.

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Darius Rucker still struggles to get airplay on country stations that won't play his music because he's black.

The 54-year-old "Wagon Wheel" singer and former Hootie & The Blowfish frontman tells People he's "still trying to get on the radio" - more than 30 years into his career.

"I'm begging (for radio play)," he explains, of having to work hard every time he releases new material. "You're praying that it (song) does something, and it's still the same thing. So, I still don't feel like I've made it," says the hitmaker, adding that "a lot of the bigger stars don't have to call every radio station."

"I still got to be on every radio station. I still got to do all the work, and do all the stuff that you have to do to get your song to move (in) the charts. So I just feel like every time I put out a single, I feel like I'm starting over."

  See also...

Darius also recounted some of the disheartening responses he has received to his records.

"The first time I walked into (a country radio station) - nobody said they wouldn't play it," he said.

"What was said was, 'I don't think my audience will accept a black country singer.' Just like that. 'I love the song. I think it's country. Love it. I'm going to play it tomorrow, but I don't think my audience will accept a black country singer'," adds the "Come Back Song" star.

"I go, 'Wow. Really? I thought music was notes and words and chords. I didn't know music was colour. I found that out today.'"

It's not all bad news for Darius, though. He and Reba McEntire will co-host the CMA Awards airing live at 8 P.M. ET on Wednesday (November 11) from Nashville, Tennessee.

You can share this post!

Matthew Broderick Confesses to Almost Turning Down 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

Keira Knightley Claims Modelling and Prostitution as Jobs Women Can Earn More Than Men
Related Posts
Darius Rucker Claims 2020 CMA Awards to Feature Country Music Family in One Room Since COVID-19

Darius Rucker Claims 2020 CMA Awards to Feature Country Music Family in One Room Since COVID-19

Report: Darius Rucker Moves on With Comedian Kate Quigley After Splitting With Wife of 20 Years

Report: Darius Rucker Moves on With Comedian Kate Quigley After Splitting With Wife of 20 Years

Darius Rucker and Wife Call Off Marriage After 20 Years

Darius Rucker and Wife Call Off Marriage After 20 Years

Darius Rucker Coaching Son in Dealing With Police Traffic Stops

Darius Rucker Coaching Son in Dealing With Police Traffic Stops

Most Read
Sam Smith Takes Inspirations From Halsey, Robyn and Ben Platt for New Album
Music

Sam Smith Takes Inspirations From Halsey, Robyn and Ben Platt for New Album

Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks Release 'Magical' Duet 'Edge of Midnight'

Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks Release 'Magical' Duet 'Edge of Midnight'

System of a Down Returns With New Songs After Nearly 15 Years

System of a Down Returns With New Songs After Nearly 15 Years

Beyonce Inspired by Dua Lipa and The Shindellas as She Works on New Album After Calling Off Tour

Beyonce Inspired by Dua Lipa and The Shindellas as She Works on New Album After Calling Off Tour

Jesy Nelson Backs Out of 'The Search' Final and MTV EMAs Hosting Gig Due to Illness

Jesy Nelson Backs Out of 'The Search' Final and MTV EMAs Hosting Gig Due to Illness

LL Cool J 'Going Somewhere Else' With His First Album in Seven Years

LL Cool J 'Going Somewhere Else' With His First Album in Seven Years

BTS Lead Winners List at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

BTS Lead Winners List at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Debuts Atop Billboard 200

Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Debuts Atop Billboard 200

Nicki Minaj Retracts Denial of Leaked Davido Collaboration

Nicki Minaj Retracts Denial of Leaked Davido Collaboration

Artist of the Week: Ty Dolla $ign

Artist of the Week: Ty Dolla $ign

Eddie Van Halen Gets Peers Tribute at 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Virtual Ceremony

Eddie Van Halen Gets Peers Tribute at 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Virtual Ceremony

Darius Rucker Talks Struggles as Black Country Singer: I'm Still Trying to Get on the Radio

Darius Rucker Talks Struggles as Black Country Singer: I'm Still Trying to Get on the Radio