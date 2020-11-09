 
 

Busta Rhymes Inspired by Nipsey Hussle's Death to Get Into Weight Transformation Journey

Busta Rhymes Inspired by Nipsey Hussle's Death to Get Into Weight Transformation Journey
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

Having lost nearly 100 pounds since he decided to get his life together, the 'What's It Gonna Be?!' hitmaker makes use of social media to share a photo of his newly-toned stomach.

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - The tragic death of Nipsey Hussle inspired fellow rapper Busta Rhymes to start taking his health more seriously and embark on a mission to lose his "pregnant" belly.

The hip-hop veteran recently showed off his body transformation with before and after photos on Instagram, sharing a snap of his newly-toned stomach after previously sporting a bulging gut.

He offered up words of encouragement to others needing a little morale boost, and now Busta reveals that while the coronavirus shutdown gave him the extra time to really focus on his fitness, it was the 2019 murder of 33-year-old Hussle which sparked his decision to embark on a new health kick.

"I said, 'If this is not the sign to get yourself together, I don't know what else will be,' " Busta, 48, told the New York Post. "And at that point I made my decision to get my life together, and I immediately got into this transformation journey."

The father-of-six, who reveals he had also been recovering from an operation to treat throat polyps, also wanted to get in shape for the sake of his family.

  See also...

"When you really sit back and you think about it, it's selfish...," Busta said of his prior weight gain. "Why are you putting yourself in a situation when you can actually collapse and die, and you got all of these people that love you that you're responsible for? It was unfair to them - and unfair to myself."

The "What's It Gonna Be?!" hitmaker turned to his personal trainers for help, while he also credits healthy eating program Weight Watchers and his Peloton exercise bike for his slim down.

"I was 340 pounds - and it was challenging as hell to come to terms with that," he confessed. "But I currently weigh 254 pounds, so I'm almost down 100 pounds."

"I had the stomach that looked like I was nine months pregnant, and then I had the stomach with the six-pack."

After seeing the response to his lifestyle overhaul, Busta wants to use his experience to motivate others to get into shape.

"It's been a blessing to be able to see this through and be able to share it with people and inspire people," he said, "because that's the goal at the end of the day for me."

You can share this post!

Fortune Feimster Confesses to Failing to Help Stranded Jason Momoa in Arizona Desert

Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Debuts Atop Billboard 200
Related Posts
Busta Rhymes Claims His 'Verzuz' Battle With T.I. Would Be 'Uncivil A**-Beating'

Busta Rhymes Claims His 'Verzuz' Battle With T.I. Would Be 'Uncivil A**-Beating'

Busta Rhymes Escorted Off Plane After Dispute Over Hand Luggage

Busta Rhymes Escorted Off Plane After Dispute Over Hand Luggage

Busta Rhymes Almost Punches a Man for Yelling Homophobic Slur at Him

Busta Rhymes Almost Punches a Man for Yelling Homophobic Slur at Him

Busta Rhymes Sued for Backing Out of Concert

Busta Rhymes Sued for Backing Out of Concert

Most Read
Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

P. Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday With Lavish Party in Turks and Caicos

P. Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday With Lavish Party in Turks and Caicos

Lamar Odom's Ex Encourages Women to Not 'Undervalue' Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Lamar Odom's Ex Encourages Women to Not 'Undervalue' Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Liam Payne Slams Media for Twisting His Comments About Spending Time Away From Son

Liam Payne Slams Media for Twisting His Comments About Spending Time Away From Son

Clare Crawley Debuts Engagement Ring After Dale Moss Proposal on 'Bachelorette'

Clare Crawley Debuts Engagement Ring After Dale Moss Proposal on 'Bachelorette'

6ix9ine Under Fire for Trolling Lil Durk Over King Von's Death

6ix9ine Under Fire for Trolling Lil Durk Over King Von's Death

Masika Kalysha Drags Kylie Jenner While Defending YaYa Mayweather's Pregnancy

Masika Kalysha Drags Kylie Jenner While Defending YaYa Mayweather's Pregnancy

Patrick Duffy Is in 'Incredibly Happy Relationship' With Linda Purl

Patrick Duffy Is in 'Incredibly Happy Relationship' With Linda Purl

Yaya Mayweather Reveals Gender of Her and NBA YoungBoy's Baby: It's a Boy!

Yaya Mayweather Reveals Gender of Her and NBA YoungBoy's Baby: It's a Boy!

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Mel B Says She Will Go Bankrupt If Judge Insists She Pay Ex-Husband $500K

Mel B Says She Will Go Bankrupt If Judge Insists She Pay Ex-Husband $500K

Chance the Rapper Leads tribute to King Von Following Fatal Shooting

Chance the Rapper Leads tribute to King Von Following Fatal Shooting