Ciara Shows Off Daughter's Adorable Reaction to Kamala Harris' Win as Vice President
In a short clip the 'Goodies' hitmaker shares on her social media account, her 3-year-old daughter Sienna also excitedly declares that COVID-19 is over, prompting her mom to quickly correct her.

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ciara is celebrating Kamala Harris' victory as the first female Vice President of the United States with a sweet video of her second child. Shortly after the California Senator gave her winning speech alongside President-elect Joe Biden, the "Goodies" hitmaker showed off Sienna's adorable reaction to the historical moment.

On Saturday, November 7, the 35-year-old singer shared on Twitter and Instagram a clip of her and her little girl. "How amazing is it that the first woman Vice President is in the White House? And she's also a woman of color? It's so powerful. We can do anything we put our minds to, right?" she asked her 3-year-old. In response, her daughter repeated, "We can do anything we put our minds to!"

Sienna further exclaimed, "Go girls, go everybody!" She then excitedly declared the end of COVID-19. "And, and the COVID's over, yes, yes," she stated, but her mother was quick to correct her. "No, no COVID's not quite over, sunshine. But! I believe that Joe Biden, President Biden is going to be the right president to get us on the right track," her mother explained. In accompaniment of the clip, the "Level Up" singer wrote, "Sienna's reaction to the election is priceless. #GirlPower."

Prior to sharing Sienna's cute reaction, Ciara admitted on Instagram TV that she had "cried tears of joy" over Biden's win. She declared, "Tears of Joy! What a day! History has been made! We did it! #BidenHarris. I am so grateful for the chance for new opportunity, change, hope and faith being re-instilled in all of our hearts, the opportunity for a greater unity, and the incredible opportunity for us as women!"

"What a time to witness! History has been made on every level!" the mother of three continued. "I'm so grateful and super proud of my home state Georgia for coming out and showing out! God is good! Everyone stepped up and let their voices be heard around the Nation! We did it! @joebiden @kamalaharris #PresidentBiden #VicePresidentHarris #America."

