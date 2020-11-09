Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Instagram Celebrity

The 23-year-old stepdaughter of Steve Harvey was involved in an October 2019 accident and was charged in January in a hit-and-run case after initially escaping being booked.

AceShowbiz - Lori Harvey has managed to avoid jail time for her hit-and-run case in 2019. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey was sentenced to 2 years probation after working out a plea with Los Angeles prosecutors when she appeared in front of a judge this week, according to TMZ.

It was reported that the 23-year-old social media personality pled no contest to one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. However, the conditions of her probation remain to be seen.

Lori was involved in an October 2019 accident and was charged in January in a hit-and-run case after initially escaping being booked. According to an eyewitness, the ex-girlfriend of rapper Future crashed her Mercedes G-Wagon into another car, flipping her vehicle while driving through Beverly Hills, California.



Lori allegedly was seen texting and driving before crashing her car into the parked Prius. It was also said that she FaceTimed her famous stepdad when she was dealing with the officers.



She was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor hit-and-run and delaying a police investigation. L.A. County District Attorney's Office reported that Lori was charged with two misdemeanors - one for resisting/delaying/obstructing a peace officer, and one for hit-and-run resulting in property damage. Later during a court on January 21, the model pleaded not guilty to hit-and-run charges related to the car crash.

Despite the sentence, Lori seemingly wasn't fazed as she took to her Instagram account to share some videos of her getting her nails done.

She completed her transformation as the "Playmate Of The Year" with a pair of pink heels, bunny ears headband and black tie.