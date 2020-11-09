 
 

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation
Instagram
Celebrity

The 23-year-old stepdaughter of Steve Harvey was involved in an October 2019 accident and was charged in January in a hit-and-run case after initially escaping being booked.

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lori Harvey has managed to avoid jail time for her hit-and-run case in 2019. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey was sentenced to 2 years probation after working out a plea with Los Angeles prosecutors when she appeared in front of a judge this week, according to TMZ.

It was reported that the 23-year-old social media personality pled no contest to one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. However, the conditions of her probation remain to be seen.

Lori was involved in an October 2019 accident and was charged in January in a hit-and-run case after initially escaping being booked. According to an eyewitness, the ex-girlfriend of rapper Future crashed her Mercedes G-Wagon into another car, flipping her vehicle while driving through Beverly Hills, California.


Lori allegedly was seen texting and driving before crashing her car into the parked Prius. It was also said that she FaceTimed her famous stepdad when she was dealing with the officers.

  See also...

She was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor hit-and-run and delaying a police investigation. L.A. County District Attorney's Office reported that Lori was charged with two misdemeanors - one for resisting/delaying/obstructing a peace officer, and one for hit-and-run resulting in property damage. Later during a court on January 21, the model pleaded not guilty to hit-and-run charges related to the car crash.

Despite the sentence, Lori seemingly wasn't fazed as she took to her Instagram account to share some videos of her getting her nails done. Prior to this, she dressed as a sexy Playboy bunny for this year's Halloween. In a snap that she uploaded on her page, the Pretty Little Thing influencer could be seen donning a white sexy corset and cheeky rear pom pom.

She completed her transformation as the "Playmate Of The Year" with a pair of pink heels, bunny ears headband and black tie.

You can share this post!

Mark Ruffalo Approves of 'Avengers' Parody of U.S. Election

Ciara Shows Off Daughter's Adorable Reaction to Kamala Harris' Win as Vice President
Related Posts
Lori Harvey Seen Cozying Up to Akon's Brother Amid Future Reunion Rumors

Lori Harvey Seen Cozying Up to Akon's Brother Amid Future Reunion Rumors

Lori Harvey Reportedly Pregnant With Future's Baby Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Lori Harvey Reportedly Pregnant With Future's Baby Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Lori Harvey Dating Down a Personal Trainer as Future's Spotted With Megan Thee Stallion

Lori Harvey Dating Down a Personal Trainer as Future's Spotted With Megan Thee Stallion

Lori Harvey Speaks Up on Police Brutality After Accused of Only Caring About Friend's Looted Shop

Lori Harvey Speaks Up on Police Brutality After Accused of Only Caring About Friend's Looted Shop

Most Read
Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

P. Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday With Lavish Party in Turks and Caicos

P. Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday With Lavish Party in Turks and Caicos

Lamar Odom's Ex Encourages Women to Not 'Undervalue' Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Lamar Odom's Ex Encourages Women to Not 'Undervalue' Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Liam Payne Slams Media for Twisting His Comments About Spending Time Away From Son

Liam Payne Slams Media for Twisting His Comments About Spending Time Away From Son

Alec Baldwin Chooses iHeartRadio as Podcast's New Home After Uncomfortable Woody Allen Interview

Alec Baldwin Chooses iHeartRadio as Podcast's New Home After Uncomfortable Woody Allen Interview

Clare Crawley Debuts Engagement Ring After Dale Moss Proposal on 'Bachelorette'

Clare Crawley Debuts Engagement Ring After Dale Moss Proposal on 'Bachelorette'

6ix9ine Under Fire for Trolling Lil Durk Over King Von's Death

6ix9ine Under Fire for Trolling Lil Durk Over King Von's Death

Masika Kalysha Drags Kylie Jenner While Defending YaYa Mayweather's Pregnancy

Masika Kalysha Drags Kylie Jenner While Defending YaYa Mayweather's Pregnancy

Patrick Duffy Is in 'Incredibly Happy Relationship' With Linda Purl

Patrick Duffy Is in 'Incredibly Happy Relationship' With Linda Purl

Yaya Mayweather Reveals Gender of Her and NBA YoungBoy's Baby: It's a Boy!

Yaya Mayweather Reveals Gender of Her and NBA YoungBoy's Baby: It's a Boy!

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Mel B Says She Will Go Bankrupt If Judge Insists She Pay Ex-Husband $500K

Mel B Says She Will Go Bankrupt If Judge Insists She Pay Ex-Husband $500K