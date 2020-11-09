 
 

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Demands He Hand Over Information About Any Love Children

Nicole Young files a motion asking a judge to order her estranged husband to hand over any information about possible paternity suits for his love children.

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre's estranged wife is demanding to know if the hip-hop mogul fathered any children with other women while they were married.

The rap icon split from Nicole Young earlier this year (20), and she filed for divorce in June.

The legal battle has since grown increasingly nasty as Nicole fights for half of Dre's fortune, arguing their pre-nuptial agreement should be thrown out because she was allegedly pressured to sign the document 24 years ago - before the former N.W.A star became a billionaire, thanks to his Beats by Dre headphones line.

Dre, real name Andre Young, has denied her claims, but Nicole recently stepped up the fight and named three women she believed to be his mistresses - singer Jillian Speer, former model Kili Anderson, and Latin hip-hop artist Crystal Rogers - in an effort to question the enforceability of the pre-marital contract.

Now, according to documents obtained by TMZ, she wants her ex to hand over any information about possible paternity suits for kids he may have fathered with other women, seemingly to determine any financial responsibilities.

Dre had four children from prior relationships before he tied the knot with Nicole in 1996. They went on to have son Truice in 1997 and daughter Truly, who was born in 2001.

While Nicole accused her estranged husband of abuse and demanded $2 million (£1.5 million)-a-month in spousal support, Dr. Dre threatened estranged wife with lawsuit for alleged "blatant and unjustifiable criminal embezzlement of corporate funds."

