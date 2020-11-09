 
 

BTS Lead Winners List at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

The Bangtan Boys dominate the first-ever virtual MTV Europe Music Awards this year, taking home a total of four coveted prizes including Best Song and Best Group.

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - BTS were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday (08Nov20), taking home four prizes.

The K-pop superstars won Best Group, Biggest Fans, Best Song for "Dynamite", and Best Virtual Live title for their "Map of the Soul Concert Livestream" - awarded in place of Best Live Act, since in-person concerts have largely been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Little Mix, who hosted the remotely-held ceremony, picked up two awards, for Best Pop and Best U.K. and Ireland act, as did Lady Gaga, who was named Best Artist and Best U.S. act after receiving seven nominations.

DJ Khaled was handed Best Video for the promo for his collaboration with Drake and Justin Bieber, "POPSTAR", while H.E.R.'s Black Lives Matter anthem "I Can't Breathe" was honoured with the Video for Good prize.

St. Vincent, Taylor Hawkins, and Tom Morello also paid tribute to the late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen following an in memoriam segment honouring the stars lost over the past year.

Little Mix, Doja Cat, Yungblud, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Maluma, DaBaby, Zara Larsson, Tate McRae, and Jack Harlow were among the performers during the event.

The main list of winners is:

