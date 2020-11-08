LL Cool J 'Going Somewhere Else' With His First Album in Seven Years

WENN Music

The 'Lip Sync Battle' host teases that he is exploring something different with his new album, which will become his first studio installment since 2013's 'Authentic'.

Nov 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - LL Cool J's new album will surprise fans, with the star teasing it's "not going to be what you expect."

The star has dropped 13 studio albums since his 1985 debut "Radio", with his last LP "Authentic" released in 2013. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he updated fans on his latest project.

"Well, me and Q-Tip are executive producing an album right now, my new album," teased the hitmaker. "We've been working and having a lot of fun. He's a real talented dude, really smart, and I think we have some really interesting music that people are going to be excited. I'm actually excited!"

He added of his new musical direction, "I can't describe it because it's not going to be what you expect. You know what I'm saying? I'm going somewhere else with it, but you'll see."

Earlier this year, the rapper did a freestyle to vent his frustrations over police brutality against African-American suspects following George Floyd's death. "For 400 years you had your knees on our necks/ A garden of evil with no seeds of respect/ In America's mirror all she sees is regret/ Instead of letting blood live they begging for blood let," he spat.

Meanwhile, the star, who hosted Grammys several times in the past, blasted Kanye West for peeing on the Golden Gramophone. "With all due respect, I think Kanye should just--maybe he should just piss in a Yeezy," he said. "Look, now don't get me wrong, there have been some foul things that have happened to some artists around the Grammys; they are not without flaw. But piss on one those f**king space shoes or something."