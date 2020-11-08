Jesy Nelson Backs Out of 'The Search' Final and MTV EMAs Hosting Gig Due to Illness

Instagram Music

The British singer has fallen sick, prompting her to skip the final episode of the group's talent show and the hosting gig at the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards.

AceShowbiz - Little Mix star Jesy Nelson won't appear on the final of the group's TV talent show on Saturday night (07Nov20) after falling ill.

In a statement on Twitter, a representative for the group confirmed the singer will not feature as a judge on the last episode of BBC programme "Little Mix: The Search" and has also been forced to drop out of hosting the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) due to sickness.

"Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight's final of Little Mix The Search," the statement reads. "She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow’s MTV EMA’s. (sic)"

No further details were shared about the Break Up Song hitmaker's condition and her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall had yet to issue a statement of their own as WENN went to press.

The remaining three Little Mix stars will appear on Saturday's finale and are expected to go ahead with the hosting gig for Sunday's EMAs.

Last month, the group's talent show was forced to take a break after crew members tested positive for Covid-19. The girls along with the host Chris Ramsey subsequently tested for the virus and the results came back negative.

While he was "absolutely gutted" by the delay, Ramsey said, "Let's be honest, I think if it was me they would just find another presenter and do the show anyway. See you all next week. Crossed fingers."