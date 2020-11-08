 
 

Jesy Nelson Backs Out of 'The Search' Final and MTV EMAs Hosting Gig Due to Illness

Jesy Nelson Backs Out of 'The Search' Final and MTV EMAs Hosting Gig Due to Illness
Instagram
Music

The British singer has fallen sick, prompting her to skip the final episode of the group's talent show and the hosting gig at the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards.

  • Nov 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Little Mix star Jesy Nelson won't appear on the final of the group's TV talent show on Saturday night (07Nov20) after falling ill.

In a statement on Twitter, a representative for the group confirmed the singer will not feature as a judge on the last episode of BBC programme "Little Mix: The Search" and has also been forced to drop out of hosting the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) due to sickness.

"Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight's final of Little Mix The Search," the statement reads. "She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow’s MTV EMA’s. (sic)"

  See also...

No further details were shared about the Break Up Song hitmaker's condition and her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall had yet to issue a statement of their own as WENN went to press.

The remaining three Little Mix stars will appear on Saturday's finale and are expected to go ahead with the hosting gig for Sunday's EMAs.

Last month, the group's talent show was forced to take a break after crew members tested positive for Covid-19. The girls along with the host Chris Ramsey subsequently tested for the virus and the results came back negative.

While he was "absolutely gutted" by the delay, Ramsey said, "Let's be honest, I think if it was me they would just find another presenter and do the show anyway. See you all next week. Crossed fingers."

You can share this post!

Ron Perlman Changes Tune About Boycotting Georgia After Biden Wins Against Trump in the State

The Dovells' Len Barry Dies at 78
Related Posts
Little Mix Given the All-Clear From COVID-19 After 'The Search' Production Was Shut Down

Little Mix Given the All-Clear From COVID-19 After 'The Search' Production Was Shut Down

Little Mix's Talent Show Halted Due to Covid-19 Outbreak Among Crew Members

Little Mix's Talent Show Halted Due to Covid-19 Outbreak Among Crew Members

Little Mix Takes a Dig at Simon Cowell on New Album

Little Mix Takes a Dig at Simon Cowell on New Album

Jesy Nelson Finds New Love in Actor Sean Sagar After Chris Hughes Split

Jesy Nelson Finds New Love in Actor Sean Sagar After Chris Hughes Split

Most Read
Kanye West's Alleged HIV+ Transgender Ghostwriter Threatens to Expose Him
Music

Kanye West's Alleged HIV+ Transgender Ghostwriter Threatens to Expose Him

Darius Rucker Claims 2020 CMA Awards to Feature Country Music Family in One Room Since COVID-19

Darius Rucker Claims 2020 CMA Awards to Feature Country Music Family in One Room Since COVID-19

Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy Look Fierce in Mike Will Made It's 'What That Speed Bout' Music Video

Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy Look Fierce in Mike Will Made It's 'What That Speed Bout' Music Video

Iggy Azalea Previews New Music in Sultry Video

Iggy Azalea Previews New Music in Sultry Video

Bernie Taupin Gets Candid About His Fear Over His Work in Elton John's 'Jewel Box'

Bernie Taupin Gets Candid About His Fear Over His Work in Elton John's 'Jewel Box'

Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks Release 'Magical' Duet 'Edge of Midnight'

Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks Release 'Magical' Duet 'Edge of Midnight'

System of a Down Returns With New Songs After Nearly 15 Years

System of a Down Returns With New Songs After Nearly 15 Years

Beyonce Inspired by Dua Lipa and The Shindellas as She Works on New Album After Calling Off Tour

Beyonce Inspired by Dua Lipa and The Shindellas as She Works on New Album After Calling Off Tour

Jesy Nelson Backs Out of 'The Search' Final and MTV EMAs Hosting Gig Due to Illness

Jesy Nelson Backs Out of 'The Search' Final and MTV EMAs Hosting Gig Due to Illness