Lori Loughlin Expected to Be Released From Prison for Christmas

The disgraced 'Full House' actress has been given an official December release date after she checked into the Federal Correctional Institution late last month.

  • Nov 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Imprisoned actress Lori Loughlin has been given hope of spending Christmas at home after she was given an official December release date.

The disgraced "Full House" star checked into the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on 30 October (20) to begin her two-month sentence for her role in the U.S. college admissions scam.

Federal Bureau of Prisons officials have confirmed she is set for release on 27 December, but because that date falls on a Sunday, Loughlin is likely to be allowed to walk free a few days early.

Reports suggest she could even be home on Christmas Eve (24Dec20), as Christmas Day is a national holiday.

The Dublin penitentiary is the same one where Felicity Huffman served her two-week punishment for her part in the scandal last year (19).

Once she regains her freedom, Loughlin will still have to spend two years on supervised release, pay a $150,000 (£114,000) fine, and complete 100 hours of community service.

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was also sentenced to five months behind bars after they were found guilty of offering up bribes to help their daughters get into the University of Southern California (USC).

Giannulli, the founder of the Mossimo clothing brand, will pay an additional $250,000 (£190,000) fine and serve 250 hours of community service.

The actress was reportedly "a wreck" after just a few days in prison. "Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears," a source claimed. "It's only two months but she's dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged."

