Report: Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill Wanted Back for 'Star Wars' Franchise

Despite how their characters' storylines turn out in the Skywalker Saga, Lucasfilm allegedly believes that there's still more left to tell of Ford's Han Solo and Hamill's Luke Skywalker.

  • Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Harrison Ford's Han Solo and Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker will forever be etched in "Star Wars" fans' mind as two of three key characters in the George Lucas-created sci-fi epic space opera. While that's more than enough legacy left by those two characters, they could be brought back in one or more new projects of the franchise.

According to We Got This Covered which claims to obtain the info from reliable sources, Lucasfilm wants both Hamill and Ford for future projects, which could be films or TV series. Though their characters' storylines seem to bring their journeys to an end, the studio believes that there's still "some mileage left in the characters" and has "ideas for how to bring them back."

Ford, Hamill and Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia/General Leia) all returned for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", but Solo was killed off in the 2015 film, which was the actor's request. Leia continued to play a great role in the latest "Star Wars" trilogy, although the actress' untimely passing before "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" greatly affected her character's story arc in the final film of the Skywalker Saga.

Meanwhile, Hamill's Luke was killed off in the second film, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", but he's brought back as a Force Ghost in "The Rise of Skywalker". The actor was initially critical of his own role in "The Last Jedi", stating that he and director Rian Johnson had "a fundamental difference" on Skywalker's characterization. He later expressed regret for having made those statements, calling the film an "all-time great."

Lucasfilm currently has an ongoing "Star Wars" TV series, "The Mandalorian", which is released on Disney+. The studio is additionally developing another live-action series which centers on female characters.

As for the next big screen project, the studio has hired Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and "Thor: Ragnarok" helmer Taika Waititi to develop separate new "Star Wars" films.

