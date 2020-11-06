 
 

Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy Look Fierce in Mike Will Made It's 'What That Speed Bout' Music Video

As the accompanying music video was filmed when the 'TROLLZ' raptress was still pregnant, she can be seen putting her baby bump on display while wearing a lime green two-piece set.

  • Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Being a mom doesn't make Nicki Minaj look less fierce than before. The "Anaconda" hitmaker shows off strong chemistry with NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) and Mike Will Made It on "What That Speed Bout", which music video was released on Friday, November 6.

The fiery song features the rappers trading verses over a dynamic beat. As the accompanying music video was filmed when Nicki was still pregnant, she can be seen putting her baby bump on display while wearing a lime green two-piece set and metallic thigh-high boots. As for her hair, she sports a complex braided up-do.

YoungBoy, meanwhile, echoes the futuristic style in a white vest. He pairs the look with a blue-and-white mesh long sleeve shirt.

Prior to the release, Nicki teased fans about the upcoming collaboration by sharing a throwback picture when she was pregnant with her and husband Kenny Penneth's baby boy. "#WhatThatSpeedBout THURSDAY NIGHT NBA YOUNG BOY X BARBIE X MIKE WILL," the self-proclaimed black Barbie wrote on November 3 alongside a picture of herself and YoungBoy on the filming set.

The new song marks the first song featuring Nicki after she gave birth to her son back in September. While she has yet to reveal the name of her little bundle of joy, she previously treated her Instagram followers to the first picture of her baby. "Happy Anniversary, my love," she captioned the snap featuring the baby boy's tiny foot.

Nicki was very secretive about her pregnancy. After dropping hints numerous times, she only confirmed she was eating for two back in July. The Young Money femcee also gave a brief story about her pregnancy struggles, "While I was in Trinidad earlier this year, I had the worst morning sickness of all time. Didn't know morning sickness could last all day either."

