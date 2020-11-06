 
 

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Feels 'Hopeful' to Be Reunited With Husband at Home After Living Apart
'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star gives an update on her marriage to Sean Burke after previously saying that they were 'redefining' their relationship, saying, 'It's working well.'

  • Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Braunwyn Windham-Burke is offering an update on her marriage life. After "redefining" her marriage of 20 years to Sean Burke by choosing to live apart for months, the star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" claimed that she feels "hopeful" that she and her husband finally reunited at home.

On Wednesday, November 4, the 42-year-old shared an Instagram photo of her and her husband smiling to the camera. "On Wednesday's we smash the Patriarchy!! Feeling hopeful this afternoon! Thank you @seanwindhamburke for being by my side these past few crazy months," she began her note accompanying the post.

"We might be doing things our own way, but it's working and it's working well," the TV personality assured her fans in the post. She went on to welcome her husband back by writing, "So happy to have you back home. #26years #lifepartners #ivegotyou #modernmarriage #renegotiating."

Braunwyn's reunion with Sean was met with much positive feedback. One fan gushed, "You two. My most FAVORITE couple. LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH!!!!" Another enthused, "Yay! I was rooting for you two You're just absolutely couple goals.." A third individual raved, "Thank you for making marriage be about love, however that looks for you and your partner.."

The reality star's update on her marriage came two weeks after she denied speculations that she and her husband were divorcing. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in mid-October, she clarified, "I love him dearly, we haven't gotten along this well in a long time. We're redefining what marriage means to us. Not following the old, antiquated rules anymore."

"We're finding a new normal. We're renegotiating the terms of the contract when it comes to our marriage, for sure," the mother of seven went on explaining. "We are [and] we will be married forever. We have 100 percent faith we are going to raise our kids and grandkids together."

Marriage aside, Braunwyn recently celebrated a major milestone in her life. In October, the Bravo star celebrated her 258 days of sobriety. "9 months ago my life was unmanageable, but today I'm happier then I've ever been, living life honestly on life's terms. #sober #onedayatatime #bestchoiceever," she wrote on one Instagram post.

