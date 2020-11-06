Tamar Braxton's Sister Towanda Says Star Has 'Not-So-Good Days' Following Her Suicide Attempt

Instagram Celebrity

Towanda Braxton says the family have met with sister Tamar in Los Angeles following her hospitalization and claims the star has 'not-so-good days' post suicide attempt.

AceShowbiz - Tamar Braxton's sister Towanda has offered an update on the singer following his suicide attempt over the summer (20).



Tamar was found unresponsive by her then-boyfriend David Adefeso in a Los Angeles hotel room and he raced her to the hospital, where she was revived, with the tragic episode set to play out on her family's reality series "Braxton Family Values".



Speaking on E! News' "Daily Pop", Towanda shared that her sibling has "good days" and "not-so-good days" as their family, including R&B legend Toni, continue to show their support

"We have been in contact with Tamar. We have actually seen her. I guess it was about three or four weeks ago. We saw her while we were in L.A.," says the star.

"She has good days and she has not-so-good days, but we just keep praying and lifting her up and supporting her in the way we that she wants us to support her."

Following the incident, Tamar told talk show host Tamron Hall she's battled suicidal thoughts before, explaining, "There's been a time when I wanted to (commit suicide), but this is the first time I (went through with it)..."

"But what I will say is that was my lowest point of life," she added. "It's been a lot of dark, hard times. I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety due to a circumstance."

Tamar Braxton recently clashed with her family as they addressed her suicide attempt on their family show during the upcoming season which she will not be a part of.