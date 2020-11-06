 
 

Vince Vaughn Confirms He and Owen Wilson Are In Talks for 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel

Vince Vaughn Confirms He and Owen Wilson Are In Talks for 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel
New Line Cinema
Movie

The 'True Detective' actor reveals he and co-star Owen Wilson have been talking seriously with the original director about a plan to do a second movie.

  • Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Vince Vaughn is in talks to star in a second "Wedding Crashers" movie.

The 50-year-old actor tells Entertainment Tonight both he and Owen Wilson are in the "early stages" of discussions to reprise their characters, Jeremy and John, from the 2005 film.

"Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously (about) a sequel to that movie," he shares. "So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages."

  See also...

"Wedding Crashers" centres on the stars' divorce mediator characters, who spend their free time crashing wedding receptions in a bid to drink for free and bed vulnerable women. When Secretary of the Treasury William Cleary, played by Christopher Walken, announces his daughter's wedding, they make it their mission to crash the bash - until John locks eyes with Rachel McAdams' bridesmaid character Claire.

Vince added that the movie was a "fun movie to make" along with his other comedies, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" and "Zoolander", gushing, "It's always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny."

The "Wedding Crashers 2" has been in the works for years. Plot for the sequel is still unknown. Will Ferrell who also had a role in the first film joked in an interview early this year, "How about if it's just the lawyers representing everyone in divorce court? And just make it, like, a legal courtroom drama - not funny at all."

You can share this post!

Rosario Dawson 'So Proud' of Boyfriend Cory Booker as He's Re-Elected as Senator

Tamar Braxton's Sister Towanda Says Star Has 'Not-So-Good Days' Following Her Suicide Attempt
Related Posts
Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Weigh In on 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Weigh In on 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel

Most Read
Wesley Snipes Blames Racism in Response to Patton Oswalt's Violent Claims on 'Blade: Trinity' Set
Movie

Wesley Snipes Blames Racism in Response to Patton Oswalt's Violent Claims on 'Blade: Trinity' Set

John Boyega Admits to Have 'Very Transparent' Conversation With Disney Over 'Star Wars' Dispute

John Boyega Admits to Have 'Very Transparent' Conversation With Disney Over 'Star Wars' Dispute

Rami Malek on Rumors His 'No Time to Die' Character Is Bond Villain Dr. No: 'You Will Be Shocked'

Rami Malek on Rumors His 'No Time to Die' Character Is Bond Villain Dr. No: 'You Will Be Shocked'

Charlie Hunnam Claims Russell Brand Did Justice to 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' Role He Passed

Charlie Hunnam Claims Russell Brand Did Justice to 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' Role He Passed

Seth Rogen Pours Cold Water to Potential 'Superbad' Sequel

Seth Rogen Pours Cold Water to Potential 'Superbad' Sequel

'The Witches': Studio 'Saddened' by Backlash Over 'Damaging Portrayal' of Disability

'The Witches': Studio 'Saddened' by Backlash Over 'Damaging Portrayal' of Disability

Charlie Hunnam on Tom Hardy as the Next James Bond: That Would Be Sensational

Charlie Hunnam on Tom Hardy as the Next James Bond: That Would Be Sensational

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Forced to Isolate Due to COVID-19 on 'Don't Worry, Darling' Set

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Forced to Isolate Due to COVID-19 on 'Don't Worry, Darling' Set

Brandon Routh Teases Possibility of His Superman's Return in Flash Movie

Brandon Routh Teases Possibility of His Superman's Return in Flash Movie

Vince Vaughn Confirms He and Owen Wilson Are In Talks for 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel

Vince Vaughn Confirms He and Owen Wilson Are In Talks for 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel