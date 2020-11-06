 
 

Rosario Dawson 'So Proud' of Boyfriend Cory Booker as He's Re-Elected as Senator

  Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rosario Dawson was quick to offer congratulations to her boyfriend Cory Booker on Wednesday (04Nov20), after he was re-elected as New Jersey Senator the night before.

Sharing a cuddly snap of herself and Cory on Instagram, Rosario wrote, "So proud of and grateful for you my love. I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again. To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need."

She concluded, "We saw record turnout and need to keep building so that we can win both houses and make real change!"

Ryan Reynolds was among the celebrities commenting on her post as he wrote, "Congratulations to you both." Zoe Saldana, Wanda Sykes, and Eiza Gonzalez also offered their congratulations to the pair.

Rosario and Cory have been dating since 2019, with the actress recently moving to New Jersey to be with her beau.

Following his re-election, Cory Booker wrote on his own Instagram, "New Jersey, I'm once again humbled by the faith you've placed in me. Thank you for standing with me and allowing me the honor of representing our great state in Washington. Our work is far from finished."

He later slammed Donald Trump as he weighed in on the situation surrounding the Presidential election, "Donald Trump prematurely declaring victory when millions of votes still need to be counted is not normal and must be condemned. We're not a dictatorship. Trump can't steal this election. In a democracy, every vote must be counted - and that's what will happen. We must be patient."

