Kristen Stewart's Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Shares Their Intimate Pic to Urge Fans to Vote

The screenwriter previously let the 'Charlie's Angels' actress take over her Instagram page in September to deliver a message on national register to vote day.

Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kristen Stewart's girlfriend is giving her social media followers a sweet treat. Having been known for being private over her relationship with the "Charlie's Angels" actress, screenwriter Dylan Meyer let out an intimate picture of them to encourage fans to vote in the Tuesday, November 3 presidential election.



Via her Instagram account, Dylan shared the black-and-white photo of her and her actress girlfriend. "I think I might chew my fingers off from nerves today but here's a sweet photo @lindseybyrnes took," she confessed in the caption. She went on to express her hope that her followers cast their votes.

Explaining why she urged voting, Dylan pointed out, "There are lots of crucial issues on your ballot besides the presidency and your voice truly does make a difference. The opportunity to have a say in the laws that govern you is precious, please don't waste it."

Back in September, Dylan let Kristen take over her Instagram account to deliver a message on National Voter Registration Day. Alongside a selfie of the "Twilight" star, she kicked off the caption by noting, "I turned the mic over to Kristen because she had some things to say and doesn't have her own account. Happy #nationalvoterregistrationday!"

Kristen then took over with a note that read, "For anyone that might need to let out a little aggression today... it is national register to VOTE day. I never do this but for anyone who has not registered to vote please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless." She added, "I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country. Because I believe in climate change. I believe in systemic racism."

"I believe in freedom of speech and the right to assemble. I believe in gun control. I believe that women have a right to make choices about their own bodies," the ex-girlfriend of Robert Pattinson went on. "I believe people have the right to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear. I believe that people care about each other. So try and have a lovely Tuesday and vote for your f***ing lives."

Dylan and Kristen have been linked romantically since August 2019 after the "Snow White and the Huntsman" actress ended her romance with model Stella Maxwell.