 
 

Kristen Stewart's Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Shares Their Intimate Pic to Urge Fans to Vote

Kristen Stewart's Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Shares Their Intimate Pic to Urge Fans to Vote
Instagram
Celebrity

The screenwriter previously let the 'Charlie's Angels' actress take over her Instagram page in September to deliver a message on national register to vote day.

  • Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kristen Stewart's girlfriend is giving her social media followers a sweet treat. Having been known for being private over her relationship with the "Charlie's Angels" actress, screenwriter Dylan Meyer let out an intimate picture of them to encourage fans to vote in the Tuesday, November 3 presidential election.

Via her Instagram account, Dylan shared the black-and-white photo of her and her actress girlfriend. "I think I might chew my fingers off from nerves today but here's a sweet photo @lindseybyrnes took," she confessed in the caption. She went on to express her hope that her followers cast their votes.

Explaining why she urged voting, Dylan pointed out, "There are lots of crucial issues on your ballot besides the presidency and your voice truly does make a difference. The opportunity to have a say in the laws that govern you is precious, please don't waste it."

  See also...

Back in September, Dylan let Kristen take over her Instagram account to deliver a message on National Voter Registration Day. Alongside a selfie of the "Twilight" star, she kicked off the caption by noting, "I turned the mic over to Kristen because she had some things to say and doesn't have her own account. Happy #nationalvoterregistrationday!"

Kristen then took over with a note that read, "For anyone that might need to let out a little aggression today... it is national register to VOTE day. I never do this but for anyone who has not registered to vote please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless." She added, "I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country. Because I believe in climate change. I believe in systemic racism."

"I believe in freedom of speech and the right to assemble. I believe in gun control. I believe that women have a right to make choices about their own bodies," the ex-girlfriend of Robert Pattinson went on. "I believe people have the right to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear. I believe that people care about each other. So try and have a lovely Tuesday and vote for your f***ing lives."

Dylan and Kristen have been linked romantically since August 2019 after the "Snow White and the Huntsman" actress ended her romance with model Stella Maxwell.

You can share this post!

Rami Malek on Rumors His 'No Time to Die' Character Is Bond Villain Dr. No: 'You Will Be Shocked'

Miley Cyrus Responds to Rumors of Her Unfollowing Kendall Jenner's Birthday Party Attendees
Related Posts
Kristen Stewart Dubs Public Attention Over Her Relationships 'Thievery'

Kristen Stewart Dubs Public Attention Over Her Relationships 'Thievery'

Kristen Stewart Admits to Sneaking Into Strangers' Gardens to Steal Loquats

Kristen Stewart Admits to Sneaking Into Strangers' Gardens to Steal Loquats

Kristen Stewart Denies She Slept With Rupert Sanders, Laments the Slut-Shaming After Affair Scandal

Kristen Stewart Denies She Slept With Rupert Sanders, Laments the Slut-Shaming After Affair Scandal

Kristen Stewart's Toe Peeps Out of Her Worn-In Sneakers on Red Carpet and Fans Love It

Kristen Stewart's Toe Peeps Out of Her Worn-In Sneakers on Red Carpet and Fans Love It

Most Read
Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair
Celebrity

Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Jeannie Mai Teases Two Weddings With Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Teases Two Weddings With Jeezy

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

'60 Days In' Star Nate Burrell Dies in Public Suicide by Gunshot

'60 Days In' Star Nate Burrell Dies in Public Suicide by Gunshot

Garrett Yrigoyen Celebrates Halloween With Rumored New Flame Alex Farrar in Instagram Post

Garrett Yrigoyen Celebrates Halloween With Rumored New Flame Alex Farrar in Instagram Post

'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead at 30 After Being Shot in Apparent Carjacking

'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead at 30 After Being Shot in Apparent Carjacking