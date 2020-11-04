 
 

Miley Cyrus Responds to Rumors of Her Unfollowing Kendall Jenner's Birthday Party Attendees

WENN/Andres Otero/Avalon
Kendall, who transformed into Pamela Anderson's character in 'Barb Wire' on her Halloween-themed bash, was under fire for hosting a star-studded Halloween birthday bash in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner faced huge backlash for throwing a big, star-studded birthday/halloween party amid COVID-19 pandemic, and Miley Cyrus was allegedly among those who were critical against the model. The "Malibu" singer was even said to be unfollowing Kendall and everyone who attended the Saturday, October 31 bash, though she quickly shut down the rumors.

The 27-year-old caught wind of an Instagram post which claimed that she stopped following The Weeknd, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Saweetie for partying with the birthday girl at Harriet's Rooftop atop 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. However, the speculations couldn't be more wrong because Miley clarified in a comment, "Never. Followed. Any. Of. Them. To. Begin. With."

The "Midnight Sky" songstress added that it wasn't time to be concerned about this. "Let's stop talkin bout who I follow on the damn gram and talk about VOTING! 1 day to go! #BidenHarris," she continued on November 2, a day prior to the election day.

Kendall, who transformed into Pamela Anderson's character in "Barb Wire" that night, was under fire for hosting a star-studded Halloween birthday bash, which allegedly was attended by around 100 guests, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. While the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has yet to personally address the matter, her mom Kris Jenner defended her, insisting that everyone was tested beforehand.

Discussing the controversy with media personality Andy Cohen on his "Always Unpredictable" show, she explained, "At Kendall's (party) everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait a half an hour until the results were in."

"We make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously so, you know, we do what we can," Kris continued. "We try to follow the rules and if people are commenting and they're being critical, I can't control that. I just can control how we behave and, you know, try to do the best we can."

Reflecting on the non-stop public criticism, Kris told Andy, "We live our lives trying to be just really good people... and we're dealing with lots of people that have different opinions, and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing and we're doing that exactly."

