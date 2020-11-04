 
 

Soccer Star Ryan Giggs Put on Leave After Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend

The Wales national soccer player has to sit out the upcoming game after he was taken into police custody following an altercation with girlfriend Kate Greville.

  • Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ryan Giggs, the former soccer star and current manager of the Wales national soccer team, has denied assaulting a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

According to U.K. tabloid The Sun, Giggs, 46, was arrested and later bailed over an alleged row, with his girlfriend Kate Greville, after police were called to his home on Sunday (01Nov20) evening.

In a statement to the newspaper, Greater Manchester Police officers said, "Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment."

"A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault," they stated, adding the arrested man was later released on bail pending further inquiries.

A representative for Giggs told the Daily Mirror that he denied the allegations and is cooperating with police, while the Football Association of Wales (FAW) cancelled a press conference scheduled for Tuesday following an "alleged incident" involving Giggs.

"The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the men's national team manager Ryan Giggs," representatives explained. "The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time."

The team was due to announce its squad for the upcoming friendly match against the USA and the important Nations League fixtures with the Republic of Ireland and Finland during the conference.

Giggs will not lead the team after being placed on 'special leave' by the association.

