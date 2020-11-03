 
 

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'
Instagram
Celebrity

Further proving her point, the 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' alum shares on her Instagram account a picture of her comparing the natural skin color of her arms and her body.

  • Nov 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Moniece Slaughter has addressed speculations that she's bleaching her skin to look lighter. On Monday, November 2, the former "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member went on Instagram Live to deny the allegations, noting that she had no idea where it came from.

While promoting a skincare product, the rapper said, "I don't know where everybody gets off accusing me of bleaching my skin... We're gonna unpack this." She went on saying, "I saw somebody say bleaching... This is not for bleaching. I need you guys to get a good grip on the difference between exfoliating and brightening versus bleaching."

She continued explaining, "Bleaching does not brighten. Bleaching deplinishes, bleaching removes melanin, bleaching takes away color, stains, that's what bleaching does."

  See also...

Further proving her point, Moniece shared a picture on Instagram of her showing off her natural skin color. "Just woke up. Haven't even washed my face. ZERO filter of ANY sort," she wrote alongside a snap of her comparing the skin color of her arms and her body. "my chest that gets ZERO sunlight. Compared to my arms & hands. My chest is MY WINTER COLOR PERIOD GET OVER IT!!"

Additionally, the baby mama of Lil Fizz responded to some Internet users who accused her of bleaching her skin. "never once in my life nor will I ever attempt to do so," Moniece insisted. "Y'all gotta get over my god given color. And wasn't a single filter on this ig live video either. Leave me alone."

She also hit back at another user who claimed that "kojic acid is typically used in anal bleaching which is why people are saying you're bleaching your skin." In response to that, Moniece wrote, "I was told it's not a chemical. I don't now [sic] and never have used kojic on my face. I go to @drsusan90210dermatology A BLACK dermatologist and use HER products geared towards ALL people of color. I also go to @glowskinenhancement also a BLACK dermatologist and use her products that are for people of COLOR. I also go to @honeybunnyskincare who is also a WOMAN OF COLOR for my facials. I don't use white dermatologist."

"I have ZERO desire to be white. NONE," Moniece added. "if I could hold on to my summer tans I would. Y'all see me on tv under lighting that is altered in post edit and tons of makeup down to my neck chest shoulders and arms. Literally. And swore that was my natural color. It's flat out insulting. Not you. But those who INSIST THAT I BLEACH."

You can share this post!

Reginae Carter Slammed as Hypocrite After Sparking Plastic Surgery Rumors With Fuller Breasts

Jaden Smith Called 'Inhumane' for Wearing 'Tenet'-Inspired Oxygen Mask for Halloween
Related Posts
'LHH' Star Moniece Slaughter Shades Hazel-E for Showing Off Her Bare Face

'LHH' Star Moniece Slaughter Shades Hazel-E for Showing Off Her Bare Face

Moniece Slaughter Responds to Shemar Moore Dating Rumors

Moniece Slaughter Responds to Shemar Moore Dating Rumors

'LHH' Star Moniece Slaughter Calls Out 'Racist' Real Estate Agent: 'I'm Disgusted'

'LHH' Star Moniece Slaughter Calls Out 'Racist' Real Estate Agent: 'I'm Disgusted'

Lil Fizz's Baby Mama Moniece Slaughter Feels 'Lonely,' Looks for 'Wife'

Lil Fizz's Baby Mama Moniece Slaughter Feels 'Lonely,' Looks for 'Wife'

Most Read
Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair
Celebrity

Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair

Lil Nas X Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation Into Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Lil Nas X Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation Into Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

Drake Reportedly Undergoes Surgery After Injuring His Knee

Drake Reportedly Undergoes Surgery After Injuring His Knee

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

50 Cent Compares Lil Nas X to Young Buck's Alleged Trans Lover Over Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume

50 Cent Compares Lil Nas X to Young Buck's Alleged Trans Lover Over Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume

Whoopi Goldberg Baffled as to Why Kanye Praises Himself in Hologram Gift for Kim Kardashian

Whoopi Goldberg Baffled as to Why Kanye Praises Himself in Hologram Gift for Kim Kardashian