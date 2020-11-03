Kris Jenner Hails Kanye West 'King of Gifts' for Robert Kardashian Hologram Present for Kim

WENN/Instar Celebrity

Sharing thoughts on the 'Stronger' rapper's 40th birthday present for her daughter, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' matriarch admits the whole family were in tears after the initial viewing.

Nov 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner could not be more grateful for what Kanye West has done to commemorate Kim Kardashian's milestone. Sharing her thoughts on the Robert Kardashian hologram gift for her daughter's 40th birthday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" matriarch hailed the "Stronger" rapper the "king of gifts."

The 64-year-old gushed over her son-in-law when speaking to Andy Cohen in the Monday, November 2 episode of "Andy Cohen Live". She raved, "He is the king of gifts and, and he worked on that for a really long time. So it was definitely one of the most incredible things I've ever seen. It was really wild."

When talking about the mind-blowing present, Kris admitted that she and her family were caught by surprise. "You know, we didn't really know what was happening because it was such a small group of Kim's inner circle, just our family and a few friends," she recounted. "And when we were summoned to this room and said you know, 'Kanye has a gift.' "

"It's Kim and me and her sisters and her brother, I didn't know what was happening. And it was a very dark room and we sat down," the TV personality went on recalling. "It started and we just all started to cry. It was, you know intense, but I must have watched it 20 times. It was good, it was really good."

Asked whether she and her children did "rewind" the hologram video after watching it for the first time, Kris confessed that it was "very quiet" in the room and they were all "in tears." She then mentioned, "All you could hear was each other crying. It was really, really emotional. It was really emotional, and then yeah it was the first thing we wanted to do was see it again and again."

The momager further disclosed that she needed time to process what she had just watched. "I literally had to go back to my room and just sit there because I needed to digest that," she told Andy. "It was intense, and it was a beautiful, beautiful moment, so I just wanted to kind of enjoy that."

Reacting to trolls criticizing the present, Kris said that she and her kids have learned to develop a "thick skin." She explained, "You can't really worry about people that are hating all the time and so miserable and feel the need to reach out and say ugly things. Just either enjoy it and appreciate the moment or, you know, don't. We just can't get into, you know, who's thinking what."