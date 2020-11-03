Kel Mitchell 'Smiling Ear to Ear' Over Birth of Fourth Child

WENN/DJDM Celebrity

The baby boy, who was born on October 23 and was named Honor Johari-Rice, is the 'Battle of Los Angeles' actor's second child together with his wife, Asia Lee.

Mitchell announced his wife's pregnancy on Instagram in May, leveraging the "Wipe It Down" challenge that had been making the rounds on TikTok at the time. For the big reveal, the Dancing with the Stars season 28 runner-up enlisted the help of Lee (showing off her baby bump!) and their daughter Wisdom.

Actor Kel Mitchell is a dad again.

The "Good Burger" star and his wife, Asia Lee, have welcomed their second child together - a baby boy named Honor Johari-Rice.

"It's my Honor to introduce you to our new baby boy HONOR MITCHELL," Kel writes on Instagram. "That's right my beautiful and amazing Wife @therealasialee gave birth to him on October 23rd. The Mitchell squad loves this new addition to our family!."

The couple also shares three-year-old daughter Wisdom, while Kel has two college-age kids from a previous relationship.

"God is awesome! This is answered prayer and such a precious gift (sic)!" Kel adds. "I have been smiling ear to ear. So much joy in my heart and household! Thank you Jesus!! Thank you Asia!."

Meanwhile, Asia writes on her own page, "Please meet our New addition HONOR JOHARI-RICE MITCHELL." She also calls Honor "the sweetest little guy" and says that "Wisdom is sooooo proud to be a Big sister."

