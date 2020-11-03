Selena Gomez's IV Was Vitamin Drip After Sparking Concerns About Her Health

WENN/Brian To Celebrity

The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer is 'fine and healthy' despite being spotted with an IV drip in her arm during an Instagram Live chat with Timothee Chalamet.

AceShowbiz - Selenators have no reason to fret about their beloved idol's health. Selena Gomez sparked concerns among her fans after she was spotted with an IV drip in her arm during an Instagram Live chat with Timothee Chalamet, but it had nothing to do with her lupus or other major health issues.

According to TMZ, the IV was simply a vitamin drip which she apparently gets regularly. As for why she chose to get the vitamin drip administered during the livestream, sources say that it was just a coincidence that it happened while she was doing the livestream and she reportedly couldn't be bothered to hide it.

On top of that, the sources assure that Selena "is fine and healthy, and has been staying very busy during the pandemic." In addition to focusing on her career, the 28-year-old actress/singer has been using her platform to encourage Americans to vote.

During her live chat with Timothee, she revealed that she voted via a mail-in ballot. "I had to. I would prefer to do it in person," she said during the stream, "but, you know, I need to be safe."

Her "A Rainy Day in New York" co-star, meanwhile, shared his hope of getting incumbent President Donald Trump out of the White House. "I really hope this guy loses… oh man. I think in New York we're safe, victory-wise," he said, to which Selena responded, "My stomach hurts because I'm nervous."

Later, during the Voting Power Hour YouTube stream with Loud Luxury, she admitted that this year marks her first time voting. "Honestly, I'm not ashamed to say this, but I kind of, I kind of-this was my first time," she told her fans. "And I'm going to say that because I've never felt-and this is so true-and I'm now like admitting it to people, like my vote counts. Like, every little thing counts, so I just think some people get in their head, and they're like, 'Oh well, what does it matter?' And then once I really, really started going in and diving in to this, it's been all I can focus on."