 
 

'60 Days In' Star Nate Burrell Dies in Public Suicide by Gunshot

Hours prior his death, the 33-year-old former Marine wrote a lengthy message on Facebook in which he said that he 'can't keep going on,' adding, 'I'm done fighting the demons of today, and the demons of tomorrow.'

  • Nov 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - "60 Days In" star Nate Burrell has passed away. His sister Chesley Walker shared to TMZ that the TV star, who was among the cast members on the A&E Network show, died by suicide as he shot himself in public at an undisclosed location in downtown Allegan, Michigan, on Saturday night, October 31. He was 33.

Hours prior his death, Burrell wrote a length message on his Facebook post in which he said that he "can't keep going on," adding that "this isn't an admission of guilt." He went on saying, "I'm just tired, I've been through so much in my life, the pain of my situation now hurts more than I ever imagined. I can't keep going on."

"I can only imagine how bad this would all turn out, all of the legal crap that would ensue after this with custody and everything else. You win! You have promised for weeks, you will ruin my life and I had no idea who I was messing with. You are right, I didn't know who I was messing with," the former Marine, who was reportedly expecting a child with his apparent estranged wife, added.

"I want to apologize to my family and friends for failing you. I know alot of you will think you could have changed my mind I ensure you, you wouldn't. This isn't a spontaneous thing. I had so much support through this and I am beyond grateful for everyone and everything you all have done. SO THANK YOU!" he wrote. "But we all have our day, our time to go, most feel like we shouldn't decide that but I'm here to tell you I've made that decision and as hard as it was I am happy with my decision. I'm done fighting the demons of my past, I'm done fighting the demons of today, and the demons of tomorrow."

Following his passing, Walker shared in a statement, "Nathan loved his country, loved his family and was a very caring guy. He was just in a bad place. He was very proud of being on 60 Days In, and he really cherished his time on that show."

Burrell was a Marine from 2006 to 2010. The late serviceman, who received his associate degree in criminal justice and law enforcement, also served two tours in Iraq in addition to being a Fish and Wildlife Officer in Michigan.

On "60 Days In", Burrell and other 8 men volunteered to be jailed for two months under assumed identities. The docuseries' goal was to highlight the problems that those behind bars face. His bio on A&E, meanwhile, read, "Nate was disappointed that, while he was stationed in Iraq on one of his two combat tours, his older brother had been arrested and was facing prison time again. He believes that the Criminal Justice System should be much tougher on criminals in order to dissuade them from returning, and he argues prisons should be more militaristic and less flexible when it comes to inmate liberties."

