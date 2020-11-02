Bring me the Horizon and Evanescence Settle Lawsuit with Collaboration

Instagram/WENN Music

The Oli Sykes-fronted band and the group led by Amy Lee team up in a new song for the former's new studio project as they settle their legal feud over an illegal sample.

AceShowbiz - Evanescence dropped a suit against fellow rockers Bring Me the Horizon when the Brits agreed to collaborate with singer Amy Lee.

Frontman Oli Sykes has revealed "One Day the Only Butterflies Left Will Be in Your Chest as You March to Your Death", the band's new song with Lee, only came about after she and her bandmates took legal action over an illegal sample.

"We got sued by them on our last record," Sykes told NME.com. "On Nihilist Blues, we ripped off one of their verses. It was subconscious, but when it happened we were like, 'We’re not even going to argue.' "

The band agreed to share a songwriting credit with Lee, and everything was quickly resolved.

"They (management) were like, 'Amy really likes your band and would love to work with you'. That was the silver lining."

Of the new track, Sykes adds, "The idea of the song is that I'm mankind and Amy is Mother Nature. It felt like the perfect thing to have the mother of rock singing it."

The song "One Day the Only Butterflies" is featured in Bring Me the Horizon's "Post Human: Survival Horror". The first in a series of four EPs coming in the next year, the mini album was released in October this year.

Sykes said in a previous interview of their studio series, "They'll each be totally different with their own sound and mood." He continued, "That's one thing we've never really done. There's often been an over-arching theme on our records, but the music has always felt like a collage. That's cool and I like it, but sometimes you want a soundtrack for a certain occasion and emotion."