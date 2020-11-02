 
 

Artist of the Week: Corey Taylor

The Slipknot frontman rules various rock charts as he offers a glimpse into his life and shares his personal struggles with his solo debut album 'CMFT'.

AceShowbiz - Corey Taylor launched his solo career this year and reintroduced himself with debut album "Corey Mother F**king Taylor" or better known as "CMFT". It pushed the 46-year-old vocalist to step out of his comfort zone.

"It's basically me taking the p**s out of my public persona and making fun of people who think they know exactly who the f**k I am," so the father of three explained to Metal Hammer.

His experiment paid off. Released in October, the album debuted at the first place on Billboard's Current Hard Rock Albums chart while climbing up to the second position on the Current Rock Albums, reaching No. 6 on Vinyl Albums, and entering at No. 9 on the Top Albums charts.

The compilation of 13 brand new tracks also propelled the rocker to No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Rock Songwriters chart following the release of his two singles "Black Eyes Blue" and "CMFT Must Be Stopped". He additionally reigned the US Mainstream Rock chart with the lead single.

Offering a mixture of blues and country infused rock tracks, "CMFT" is unlike Corey's past music with Slipknot and Stone Sour. It offered a personal look into his life as he shared his dream, inspirations as a kid, as well as struggle with addiction and depression.

In "HWY 666", he goes all the back to when he was just a young boy as he digs into his childhood journal. "This started as two verses written in a notebook when I was about 16 years old. There's a little bit of Thin Lizzy, The Charlie Daniels Band and Pantera in there," he explained.

He also touched upon his love life. In "The Maria Fire", he gave "a very heartfelt vaya con dios" to a former lover.

As for his tribute to his wife in "Home", he spent nearly three years to perfect it. "This the first song I wrote about Alicia. I wrote it on the guitar but it lacked that intimacy and personal feel. So I spent two and half years teaching myself how to play piano," he revealed.

