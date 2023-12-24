 

Bring Me the Horizon Announce Jordan Fish's Departure

Bring Me the Horizon Announce Jordan Fish's Departure
Instagram
Music

The Oli Sykes-fronted band have announced on social media that they parted ways with percussionist Jordan Fish, more than a decade after he joined the group.

  • Dec 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jordan Fish has abandoned Bring Me the Horizon. A statement issued by the band on their Instagram page, just weeks before they embark on a new tour, explained that they have decided to "part ways" with the percussionist.

"Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish. We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile we continue to work on Nex Gen, with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January," the statement said.

Jordan added on his own Instagram page, "I'm really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together. I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I'm excited to start this next period of my career, focusing for the meantime on songwriting and production."

Jordan, 37, joined the band in 2012 and his first appearance on the 2013 album "Sempiternal", which he co-wrote.

BMTH previously joined forces with Ed Sheeran on a heavy version of his mega-hit "Bad Habits", which they performed together at the BRIT Awards in February 2022. And, BMTH and Ed had been in discussions about recording a song together.

Frontman Oli Sykes previously told BANG Showbiz, "We're talking about it. We've been emailing each other and figuring out what it could sound like and what it would be. I think Ed's really excited about it and we are too."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Florence Pugh Accidentally Dozed Off While Filming Sleep Scene

David Foster Hopes People Are No Longer Weirded Out by Katharine McPhee Age Gap

Related Posts
Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes and Mat Nicholls Raise Fund for the LGBTQ+ Movement in Ukraine

Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes and Mat Nicholls Raise Fund for the LGBTQ+ Movement in Ukraine

Bring Me the Horizon's Frontman Confronts Inner Demons in New Single

Bring Me the Horizon's Frontman Confronts Inner Demons in New Single

Bring Me the Horizon Win Big at 2021 Heavy Music Awards

Bring Me the Horizon Win Big at 2021 Heavy Music Awards

Bring me the Horizon and Evanescence Settle Lawsuit with Collaboration

Bring me the Horizon and Evanescence Settle Lawsuit with Collaboration

Latest News
Rihanna Musically 'Feeling Open' in 'Era of Discovery'
  • Dec 24, 2023

Rihanna Musically 'Feeling Open' in 'Era of Discovery'

John Stamos Says Having a Family Saved Him From 'Dark Time'
  • Dec 24, 2023

John Stamos Says Having a Family Saved Him From 'Dark Time'

David Foster Hopes People Are No Longer Weirded Out by Katharine McPhee Age Gap
  • Dec 24, 2023

David Foster Hopes People Are No Longer Weirded Out by Katharine McPhee Age Gap

Bring Me the Horizon Announce Jordan Fish's Departure
  • Dec 24, 2023

Bring Me the Horizon Announce Jordan Fish's Departure

Florence Pugh Accidentally Dozed Off While Filming Sleep Scene
  • Dec 24, 2023

Florence Pugh Accidentally Dozed Off While Filming Sleep Scene

Charlie Watts' Wife Left Over $22 Million in Her Will
  • Dec 23, 2023

Charlie Watts' Wife Left Over $22 Million in Her Will

Most Read
Beyonce Awkwardly Laughs After Failed Attempt at Mute Challenge in Brazil
Music

Beyonce Awkwardly Laughs After Failed Attempt at Mute Challenge in Brazil

Drake Lands in Hot Water for Featuring 'Racist' Morgan Wallen in 'You Broke My Heart' Music Video

Drake Lands in Hot Water for Featuring 'Racist' Morgan Wallen in 'You Broke My Heart' Music Video

Rihanna Has No Plan to Tour Until She Has New Music

Rihanna Has No Plan to Tour Until She Has New Music

Jessie Ware Wants to Create Club Vibes at Her Concerts

Jessie Ware Wants to Create Club Vibes at Her Concerts

Shania Twain and Chaka Khan Compete for Glastonbury's Coveted Legends Slot

Shania Twain and Chaka Khan Compete for Glastonbury's Coveted Legends Slot

Nirvana Child Porn Lawsuit for Naked Baby Pic on 'Nevermind' Album Cover Revived

Nirvana Child Porn Lawsuit for Naked Baby Pic on 'Nevermind' Album Cover Revived

The Killers' Frontman Nearly Completes His Third Solo Album

The Killers' Frontman Nearly Completes His Third Solo Album

Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Racy Song 'P***y Don't Lie' for 'Big Mouth'

Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Racy Song 'P***y Don't Lie' for 'Big Mouth'

FKA twigs Called Out for Recreating Kanye West's Music Video Humiliating Taylor Swift

FKA twigs Called Out for Recreating Kanye West's Music Video Humiliating Taylor Swift