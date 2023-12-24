Bring Me the Horizon Announce Jordan Fish's Departure

Instagram Music

The Oli Sykes-fronted band have announced on social media that they parted ways with percussionist Jordan Fish, more than a decade after he joined the group.

AceShowbiz - Jordan Fish has abandoned Bring Me the Horizon. A statement issued by the band on their Instagram page, just weeks before they embark on a new tour, explained that they have decided to "part ways" with the percussionist.

"Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish. We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile we continue to work on Nex Gen, with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January," the statement said.

Jordan added on his own Instagram page, "I'm really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together. I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I'm excited to start this next period of my career, focusing for the meantime on songwriting and production."

Jordan, 37, joined the band in 2012 and his first appearance on the 2013 album "Sempiternal", which he co-wrote.

BMTH previously joined forces with Ed Sheeran on a heavy version of his mega-hit "Bad Habits", which they performed together at the BRIT Awards in February 2022. And, BMTH and Ed had been in discussions about recording a song together.

Frontman Oli Sykes previously told BANG Showbiz, "We're talking about it. We've been emailing each other and figuring out what it could sound like and what it would be. I think Ed's really excited about it and we are too."

