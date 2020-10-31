Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Instagram Celebrity

The Houston rapper, whose real name was Emanuel Solomon, was fatally shot while shielding 11-year-old Dominic Sumicek from gunfire, but the boy sadly didn't survive either.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Montana22 has died a hero. The 41-year-old hip-hop star from Houston, whose real name was Emanuel Solomon, was killed while trying to protect a boy, who was his girlfriend's son, from gunfire earlier this week in west Houston.

Montana22 was fatally shot while shielding the 11-year-old boy, Dominic Sumicek, during a shoot-out in an apartment complex parking lot on Old Farm Road in the city's Mid West neighborhood at about 4:30 P.M. on Monday, October 26. Police have not publicly released the man's name, but his girlfriend confirmed that the victim was her rapper boyfriend.

Despite Montana22's efforts to protect the child, the boy was still wounded. He was taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition, until he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, October 28, ABC13 reports.

Montana22's ex said the late rap star lived at the complex with his girlfriend and her son. Eyewitness News met Montana22's neighbors on Tuesday and they shared their memories of the rapper. They recalled a happier moment when he built his girlfriend's son a bicycle and they cheered the boy on when he started riding it.

According to family, Montana22, who had released singles "They Don't Know" in 2018 and "I AIN Really Down Wit This RAP" earlier this year, leaves behind three children.

As of press time, no arrests have been made, but police believe the suspects, who are described as three black males, were waiting at the complex before they opened fire. The armed men then got into a waiting vehicle and drove away. HPD described the suspect vehicle as a black Pontiac sedan. Police are reviewing home surveillance camera footage in hopes of finding new leads in their investigation.

Following news of his tragic passing, Montana22's last Instagram post was flooded with messages of condolences. "Rest In Peace friend. This is horrible news you had alot of big things in the making. Prayers for your kids and all your family and friends," an apparent acquaintance wrote.

"RIP YOU WERE ON ANOTHER LEVEL...MULTI SENSORY BEING TO LAY DOWN YOUR LIFE FOR ANOTHER RIP YOUR SOUL IS DEFINITELY AT PEACE," another posted, while someone else added, "Rip MT you were my brother my friend my confidant mannnn I just saw you and wish you would've stayed longer and talked more you were so excited about your new house and stocks just everything isn't making sense to me rn mannn I love you RIP and I know you saying chill T but I can't rn bro."