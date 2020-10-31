 
 

Lady GaGa Encourages Voting by Bringing Back Meat Dress and Other Iconic Looks

Lady GaGa Encourages Voting by Bringing Back Meat Dress and Other Iconic Looks
Instagram
Celebrity

Ahead of the November 3 presidential election, the 'Rain on Me' hitmaker reminds fans in the PSA on the How to Vote website, 'Your future is still in your hands with this vote.'

  • Oct 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa has recreated her iconic meat dress outfit and strapped on other famous clothing gear to encourage fans to get out and vote next week (November 3).

The "Rain on Me" hitmaker donned a new version of the fleshy raw beef gown, designed by Franc Fernandez, which she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards for a public service announcement on the How to Vote website.

"We're almost there, we need to talk," GaGa said in the PSA, which she shared on her Twitter account on Friday, October 30. "The government is not going away tomorrow and unless you have a plane ticket to another country and somewhere that you're gonna live, this is gonna be your home. I'm telling you no matter how you feel, your future is still in your hands with this vote."

  See also...

The singer switched between several iconic outfits as she spoke in the video, wearing the spiky metallic dress featured in her "Monster Ball" tour a decade ago, the sparkly bodysuit she performed in during her 2017 Super Bowl LI half-time show, the blue cut-out swimsuit from her "Poker Face" video, and more.

The new ad is the latest in a string of pro-voting announcements Gaga has made this week, with the singer posting an image of herself casting her ballot at a drop-box in California on Tuesday.

"Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness," she wrote in the caption to the video, in which she stepped out of her car and walked to the drop-box in shiny pink metallic knee-high platform boots.

You can share this post!

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Mel B Appeals to Get More Child Support From Eddie Murphy
Related Posts
Lady GaGa, Justin Bieber, BTS Lead 2020 MTV EMA Nominations

Lady GaGa, Justin Bieber, BTS Lead 2020 MTV EMA Nominations

Lady GaGa Recalls Being on Suicide Watch When She First Moved Into L.A. House

Lady GaGa Recalls Being on Suicide Watch When She First Moved Into L.A. House

Lady GaGa Credits the Making of '911' Music Video for Helping Her to Be Creatively Alive Again

Lady GaGa Credits the Making of '911' Music Video for Helping Her to Be Creatively Alive Again

Lady GaGa Allegedly In Negotiations to Replace January Jones as White Queen for Next 'X-Men' Movie

Lady GaGa Allegedly In Negotiations to Replace January Jones as White Queen for Next 'X-Men' Movie

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident