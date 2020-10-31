Harvey Weinstein Demands Sexual Assault Accuser Identify Herself to Move Ahead with the Case

WENN Celebrity

The legal team representing the disgraced Hollywood movie mogul has filed a motion seeking to uncover the identity of the woman who accused him of sexual assault.

AceShowbiz - Harvey Weinstein has filed legal papers pressing for one of his accusers to identify herself and move ahead with the case or drop it.

In the documents filed on Wednesday (28Oct20), the disgraced movie mogul urged a New York federal judge to order the woman, who filed suit against him as Jane Doe, to respond to the request, after the judge ruled she cannot proceed unless she uses her real name.

The accuser alleges that Weinstein groped her at the Cannes Film Festival, and lured her into sex acts in Toronto and L.A., with his lawyer Imran H. Ansari writing that, since the applicant has not re-filed the suit under her name, "this matter hangs in limbo, with salacious accusations publicly levied against (Weinstein), yet no ability to respond and assert his defense," reported the New York Post's Page Six column.

Weinstein's lawyers also filed papers in New York Supreme Court, denying he sexually assaulted Polish former model Kaja Sokola when she was only 16.

While Sokola alleges she went to meet Weinstein for a business lunch in 2002 after he promised to help her career, and the executive attacked her at an apartment, his lawyers insisted, "Weinstein categorically, and emphatically, denies the salacious allegations by Sokola."

He also "vehemently contends that Sokola's allegation of being 16-years-old when she met Weinstein is patently false," according to the filing, insisting the case is unconstitutional under New York State law.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him of forcibly performing oral sex on former Project Runway production assistant Miriam 'Mimi' Haleyi in 2006 and raping hairstylist Jessica Mann in 2013.

In addition to his current sentence, the producer is currently awaiting extradition to Los Angeles in connection with offences related to three other victims and, earlier this month, he was hit with six additional criminal charges related to three alleged rapes in Beverly Hills, California.