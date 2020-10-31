 
 

Harvey Weinstein Demands Sexual Assault Accuser Identify Herself to Move Ahead with the Case

Harvey Weinstein Demands Sexual Assault Accuser Identify Herself to Move Ahead with the Case
WENN
Celebrity

The legal team representing the disgraced Hollywood movie mogul has filed a motion seeking to uncover the identity of the woman who accused him of sexual assault.

  • Oct 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Harvey Weinstein has filed legal papers pressing for one of his accusers to identify herself and move ahead with the case or drop it.

In the documents filed on Wednesday (28Oct20), the disgraced movie mogul urged a New York federal judge to order the woman, who filed suit against him as Jane Doe, to respond to the request, after the judge ruled she cannot proceed unless she uses her real name.

The accuser alleges that Weinstein groped her at the Cannes Film Festival, and lured her into sex acts in Toronto and L.A., with his lawyer Imran H. Ansari writing that, since the applicant has not re-filed the suit under her name, "this matter hangs in limbo, with salacious accusations publicly levied against (Weinstein), yet no ability to respond and assert his defense," reported the New York Post's Page Six column.

Weinstein's lawyers also filed papers in New York Supreme Court, denying he sexually assaulted Polish former model Kaja Sokola when she was only 16.

  See also...

While Sokola alleges she went to meet Weinstein for a business lunch in 2002 after he promised to help her career, and the executive attacked her at an apartment, his lawyers insisted, "Weinstein categorically, and emphatically, denies the salacious allegations by Sokola."

He also "vehemently contends that Sokola's allegation of being 16-years-old when she met Weinstein is patently false," according to the filing, insisting the case is unconstitutional under New York State law.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him of forcibly performing oral sex on former Project Runway production assistant Miriam 'Mimi' Haleyi in 2006 and raping hairstylist Jessica Mann in 2013.

In addition to his current sentence, the producer is currently awaiting extradition to Los Angeles in connection with offences related to three other victims and, earlier this month, he was hit with six additional criminal charges related to three alleged rapes in Beverly Hills, California.

You can share this post!

Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100K to Pranked 'Borat' Babysitter Who's Paid Only $3,600 for the Movie

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin
Related Posts
Harvey Weinstein Asks to Be Released From Jail on $2M Bail

Harvey Weinstein Asks to Be Released From Jail on $2M Bail

Harvey Weinstein Intends to Defend Himself Against New Anonymous Rape Accusation

Harvey Weinstein Intends to Defend Himself Against New Anonymous Rape Accusation

Harvey Weinstein's GF Alexandra Vino Insists He's Just 'Spacegoat' for MeToo Movement

Harvey Weinstein's GF Alexandra Vino Insists He's Just 'Spacegoat' for MeToo Movement

Harvey Weinstein Hit With New Six Charges Over Three More Alleged Rapes

Harvey Weinstein Hit With New Six Charges Over Three More Alleged Rapes

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident