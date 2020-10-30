Vanessa Williams Spills on Her COVID-19 Battle: I Made It Through on the Other End

Instagram Celebrity

Contracting the coronavirus while starring in the London production of 'City of Angels', the former 'Ugly Betty' actress reveals that her symptoms include gastro issues and severe headache.

Oct 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Vanessa Williams has detailed her COVID-19 battle after contracting the killer virus while starring in the London stage production of "City of Angels".

The former "Ugly Betty" star fell ill after starring in the West End show in March, just before stage productions shut down, and she admits she was prepared for the worst when a cast member became sick.

"When we closed down City of Angels in London, one of our castmates got sick that Sunday previous. We knew that it was starting to circle through us as a cast," she tells TV medic Dr. Oz.

After returning to Los Angeles, she started experiencing symptoms of the deadly illness: "I had the aches, I had gastro issues and severe headache. I had the dry cough," she adds, "but luckily I distanced myself from everybody, quarantined for 14 days. Nobody saw me and I made it through on the other end."

"City of Angels" began previews at the Garrick Theatre in London's West End on March 5 and closed down on March 17.

Vanessa is the latest star to reveal her COVID-19 diagnosis. Prior to this, Khloe Kardashian opened up about contracting with the novel virus in a new episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians".

"I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn't say it was a migraine," the reality TV star, who was in quarantine at the time, detailed her symptoms. "The cough in my chest would burn when I would cough. My throat is still not fully recovered, clearly. Let me tell you, that s**t is real." She added, "But we're all going to get through this. I'm praying if we all follow orders and listen, we're gonna be OK."